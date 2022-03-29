How will the arrival of the new PS Plus impact the current subscription?

With the reveal of the new PlayStation Plus this Tuesday (29), many users had doubts about how their current subscriptions would be impacted by the platform unified with PS Now. Additional plans, upgrades, new prices and many other novelties promise to increase the service, but will there be any losses for those who are already part of the PSN community?

With that in mind, we prepared an explanatory article for you to understand what will happen with PS Plus and how the rebranding will influence the service in force.

PlayStation Plus Essential: the new PS Plus

Renewing Sony’s subscription plans will turn PlayStation Plus into “PlayStation Plus Essential”. The service will be the most basic of the “Spartacus project” and will maintain all the features of the current model, including the benefits of additional games for subscribers, discounts on the PS Store and online multiplayer.

In addition, if there are no adjustments to market prices, PS Plus Essential will maintain the plan value. In this way, old users and new consumers will be able to subscribe for R$34.90 per month, R$84.90 per quarter or R$199.90 per year. Sony confirmed that “nothing changes for current PlayStation Plus members at this level”.

Will there be upgrades to higher plans?

It is still not certain, but as with paid game upgrade plans — Uncharted 4, for example — users who have the Essential plan will probably be able to change the modality to higher categories.

However, there is no clarification on how the pricing override will be implemented for users with Plus in effect. More details should come soon.

PS Plus + PS Now: Sony’s Spartacus

Starting this June, PS4 and PS5 players will be able to choose between three subscription plans, guaranteeing around downloadable games, classic titles from previous generations and a wide range of benefits. Click here to learn all about the unification of services.