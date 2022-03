Russian tank burned in Kiev region earlier this month| Photo: Last week, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry claimed that the Russians had lost 509 tanks since the invasion began. Earlier this month, Russia said it had destroyed 900 Ukrainian armed vehicles.

In just over a month of war, Ukrainian forces reportedly captured 117 Russian attacks and lost another 74. The survey, carried out by the website Oryx, which is associated with the investigative vehicle Bellingcat, was published by the newspaper O Globo. The number of Ukrainian tanks captured by Russia was 37, according to the report.

As the data only takes into account information available on the internet, the numbers may be higher. Last week, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said the Russians had lost 509 tanks since the invasion began. Earlier this month, Russia said it had destroyed 900 Ukrainian armed vehicles.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky asked on Thursday (24) that NATO offer “unlimited military aid” to Kiev. We ask for tanks to defend our cities. Ukraine is only asking for 500,” he said, in his speech by video conference at the NATO summit in Brussels.