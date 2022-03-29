Is eating pepper bad for the kidneys? Find out if it’s myth or truth

They say eating pepper is bad for the kidneys, But, is this true? To understand this, let’s understand the function of the kidneys, what are the properties of pepper and how it acts in the body.

Pepper is a spice used in world cuisine. It has a strong burning flavor, however its consumption brings numerous benefits, such as:

Pain relief, as it has analgesic action;

Anti-inflammatory effect, as it has many antioxidants that act by regulating the immune system;

Antibacterial action, because it works to prevent infections;

Improved nutrient absorption; and

Helps protect the heart against cardiovascular disease.

Why is pepper good for health?

According to the benefits already presented, pepper is good for health because of its doses of vitamin C, fiber and minerals.

Vitamin C contributes to strengthening the immune system, has antioxidant action, that is, it prevents oxidative stress of cells and premature aging.

Calcium helps make bones and teeth stronger and carotenoids help the body synthesize vitamin A, which is an important nutrient for vision.

It also contains capsaicin and piperine, which help to lower blood pressure. It is worth noting that capsaicin, despite contributing to health, in some cases can cause irritation in some organs, especially if consumed in excess.

Why is eating pepper bad for the kidneys?

Pepper is a food composed of a series of nutrients, one of which is calcium oxalate. This, in turn, can cause problems like kidney stones.

The kidneys’ main function is to filter the blood to exclude substances that are toxic to the body, such as ammonia, urea and uric acid. They are also responsible for balancing the amount of fluid in the body, excreting water with other unnecessary substances through urine.

When the kidneys have high amounts of crystals, mineral salts and various substances, including calcium oxalate and uric acid, kidney stones appear. These elements can migrate to the urinary tract causing a lot of pain and risk of complications.