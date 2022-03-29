posted on 03/28/2022 14:39



Israel says alliance with Arab countries sends strong message to Iran – (credit: AFP)

The deepening of the alliance between Israel and several Arab states “intimidates and deters” Iran, said Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who is hosting an unprecedented summit with four heads of diplomacy from Arab countries.

“This new configuration, the shared capabilities that we are building, intimidate and deter our common enemies, especially Iran,” said Lapid about the meeting with the participation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Emirati Foreign Ministers. United Arab States, Morocco and Bahrain, which have established full ties with Israel in 2020.

Also present at the meeting was the head of Egypt’s diplomacy, which recognized the Hebrew state in 1979.

UAE Foreign Minister Abdulah bin Zayed Al Nahyan called the meeting “historic” and indicated that the leaders are trying to change the narrative and create a different future.

The representatives of the Arab countries and the United States insisted on the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation and resolving the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

Iran said, for its part, that “any attempt” to normalize relations with the State of Israel would be “a stab in the back” for the Palestinians.

“The land of Palestine will not be liberated without the resistance of the Palestinian people and the support of Islamic nations and governments,” Iranian Foreign Spokesperson Said Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

The summit was overshadowed by an attack on Sunday night near the meeting place that claimed the lives of two Israeli police officers. The Islamic State (IS) said it was responsible for the attack.

All present condemned the accident.

This Monday morning, the dispatch of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett confirmed that the chief executive has covid, one after having had a closed-door meeting with Blinken, followed by a press conference without the use of masks. .

The State Department indicated that Blinken is the only member of the Amneric delegation considered to be a “close contact”.

The unprecedented meeting in Sde Boker, in southern Israel, focuses on peace in the Middle East and negotiations on the nuclear deal with Iran.

The nuclear deal with Iran

Talks to revive the 2015 international agreement to limit Iran’s nuclear program were high on the agenda at Sunday’s meeting where Antony Blinken was present with Bennett.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Israeli President Isaac Herzog also participated.

The US Secretary of State reiterated that the United States and Israel are in agreement on the most important issues of the agreement.

Blinken said his country was “committed” and decided that Iran would never obtain a nuclear bomb and that he believed that returning to full implementation of the agreement was the best way to put Iran’s nuclear program on the same peg it was in before the United States. withdraw from the pact in 2018.

Lapid indicated that his country and the United States “have disagreements” over the pact, which is at a very advanced stage of negotiations after nearly a year of talks in Vienna.

However, he stressed that his country is “willing to have an open and honest dialogue”.

“At the same time, Israel will do whatever is necessary to stop the Iranian nuclear program,” he concluded.

“Do not prevent” a breakthrough with the Palestinians

The Israelis say that the normalization of relations with these countries shows that there is a new order in the Middle East, as the Arabs no longer maintain the posture of staying away from Israel until there is a solution to the conflict with the Palestinians.

These agreements outraged Palestinians who called the establishment of ties a betrayal, which broke a decades-old consensus among Arab countries to isolate Israel until it accepted the creation of a Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem.

Blinken highlighted the agreements, but said they “do not prevent progress between the Palestinians and the Israelis.”

The Secretary of State left Israel and is now traveling to Morocco, the next step in his regional visit that will also take him to Algeria.





