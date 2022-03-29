Israeli study indicates that 4th dose reduces Covid-19 mortality by almost 80% – News

The fourth dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine reduces the risk of death from the virus by almost 80%, according to a study by the Israeli association Clalit, based on data from more than half a million people between 60 and 100 years old. “Among recipients of the fourth dose of the vaccine, a 78% reduction in the death rate from Covid-19 was observed, compared to the group that was not vaccinated” with the booster, found Clalit, the main health provider among the four institutes. Israelis in charge of vaccination.

The preliminary study was carried out by the Clalit Department of Community Medicine in conjunction with two Israeli academic centers. The analyzes took place between January and February of this year – with the omicron variant already dominant – and focused on mortality rates between the population that received the fourth vaccine (or the second booster dose) and those that received only a third dose.





Faced with the spread of the contagious omicron strain, Israel began vaccinating people over 60 with the fourth dose in early January, and today there are more than 747,000 people who have received this booster. At the moment, mortality in the country is relatively low, but there is concern among health authorities, as in recent weeks it has increased slightly.