‘It will haunt me forever’, says mother who had baby killed by boyfriend she met online

Little Nusayba Umar, just 16 months old, went through the “most horrible experiences” at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend who shook her to death in September 2019 in London, England.

Dog breeder Kamran Haider, 40, met Asiyah Amazir, the baby’s mother, on a dating site just five weeks before he killed her daughter. In a trial held on Monday (28), he was found guilty of the murder, according to information from “The Mirror”.

“I will never forget the events that led to Nusayba’s death as long as I live. I vividly remember the things she suffered and that noise she made on the last day of her life will haunt me forever,” Asiyah declared during the trial. .

The mother and daughter had moved into Kamran’s home to help with her dog breeding business. At first, she says she had no real concerns about her boyfriend’s behavior—although he could be “rough” and “verbally aggressive.” But fifteen days before the fatal attack, her daughter suffered a head injury while in Kamran’s care. Since then, he would have gone on to become increasingly threatening to both mother and daughter.

On the day of her daughter’s murder, Asiyah says she heard the girl crying and her boyfriend telling her to “shut up”, followed by the sound of a slap. The mother says the baby didn’t appear to have any external injuries, but noted that she “didn’t look like herself”.

Due to the extreme force with which she was shaken, the child suffered serious brain damage and convulsed. Asiyah ran out with her daughter on her lap to get help. When paramedics arrived, she said the girl fell ill on a bus, later she revealed to the jury that she lied because she was scared of her boyfriend.

“I will never see her grow up, hear her first complete sentence, see her first day at school, her first tooth fall out, her first tantrum and all the other beautiful milestones a mother witnesses throughout her children’s lives.” , Asiyah vented.

Despite being found guilty, the judge in charge of the trial postponed Kamran’s sentence until March 30, stating that the accused refused to attend his hearing and would like him to be present at the next one.