Leopard “invades” Mercedes-Benz factory and stops production

posted on 03/28/2022 20:46



(Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @wildlifesos)

The Mercedes-Benz factory in Chakan, near Pune, Maharashtra, India, received an unexpected visit last week. A male Indian leopard invaded the car brand’s premises and left employees scared. With the chaos generated by the presence of the animal, the workers interrupted production and called the rescue.

The leopard is between two and three years old and was prowling among the factory facilities spread over an area of ​​100 acres, which is about 40 hectares. “Maharashtra has one of the highest densities of wild leopards, often bringing them to the crossroads with humans. Rampant habitat loss has forced wildlife to frequently venture into human-dominated areas,” said WildiLife SOS, responsible for saving the animal.

The feline, who was also distressed, was successfully rescued in a four-hour operation involving six people, carried out by WildiLife SOS, an organization specializing in wild animal rescue, and the Chakan Forest Department.

To be able to transport the animal, the rescue team used a tranquilizer and took it for medical evaluation. After a thorough medical examination, the feline was found to be fit and later released back into the wild.