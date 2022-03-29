Lugansk considers referendum to decide on annexation to Russia, but backs off – 03/27/2022

The self-proclaimed republic of Lugansk, in eastern Ukraine, on Sunday touted the possibility of holding a referendum to decide on annexation by Russia, but then backed off.

According to Russian agencies, the leader of the Lugansk separatists, Leonid Pasetchnik, said he could organize a referendum on annexation by Moscow “in the near future”. Shortly afterwards, Pasetchnik made a clarification and declared that “there are no preparations at the moment” to hold a popular consultation on the matter.

Like neighboring Donetsk, Lugansk has an ethnic Russian majority and declared itself independent in 2014. The sovereignty of the two territories was recognized by Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly before the invasion of Ukraine, but it is not accepted by the international community.

“Any false referendum in the temporarily occupied territories would be legally insignificant and have no legal consequences,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Sunday.

The third commander of the Azov Battalion, Maksim Zhorin, told ANSA that an eventual referendum would be “a lie”. “The Russians will only count the votes they need,” added Zhorin, who is from Lugansk. The Azov Battalion is a paramilitary group that fights alongside the Ukrainian Army and is accused by Russia of being a neo-Nazi movement.

The idea of ​​a referendum in Lugansk was criticized even in the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament. “I don’t think it’s advisable,” said Leonid Kalashnikov, chairman of the Duma commission for relations with the former Soviet republics.

“The two republics [Donetsk e Lugansk] were part of Ukraine until recently,” said the deputy, noting that not even the breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, Georgia, had organized referendums for Russian annexation.

Last Friday (25), the Russian Defense Ministry said that the priority goal is to obtain the “complete liberation of the Donbass”, the region of eastern Ukraine where the separatist territories of Lugansk and Donetsk are located, and that attacks against other areas of the country seek to prevent the deployment of reinforcements to the eastern front.

Also according to the Russian government, its troops and Donbass separatist militias control 94% of the oblast (a typical administrative subdivision of Slavic countries) of Lugansk and 54% of Donetsk. Before the invasion, the dominance of pro-Russian groups did not reach a third of the two territories.