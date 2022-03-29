Massacre at cockfighting arena leaves at least 20 dead in Mexico

Mexican authorities said on Monday (28) that at least 20 people died this Sunday (27) night in a shooting attributed to organized crime gangs in Michoacán, in western Mexico. Mexico.

“Nineteen lifeless bodies (16 men and 3 women), who had gunshot wounds”, were found in the town of Tinajas, in a place destined for illegal cockfights, concerts and popular dances.

A man died while being taken to receive medical attention, therefore “there are 20 people who died in this aggression”, informed the Attorney General of the State (FGE, its acronym in Spanish).

In addition, he added that another five people were injured and taken to hospitals.





“It was a massacre of one group against another on a clandestine platform from which the participants were shot, and unfortunately there were many deaths,” Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Monday.

“A team [do governo] went to the scene to take care of the investigation and the matter,” the president added at his usual morning conference.

In a video recorded by a resident, gunshots are heard. A truck also appears crossing the access road to the square.

“My God! There’s shooting here where the dances are being performed! It’s horrible!”, says a woman, in an anguished voice, in the recording posted on Facebook. “Lots of shouting, insults,” she adds, reporting people fleeing to the top of the site in the dark.





Drugs, fuel and avocados

FGE was informed of the occurrence at 10:30 pm local time (1:30 am in Brasília, Monday).

The authorities are working “with the aim of capturing those responsible for the violent acts recorded in a clandestine event in Zinapécuaro, where there are several wounded and dead,” the Michoacán Public Security Secretariat announced on Twitter.

Mexico has suffered a wave of violence that has left nearly 340,000 dead – mostly in actions attributed to organized crime – since 2006, when a military offensive against drugs began.

The state of Michoacán and neighboring Guanajuato are among those with the highest rates of violence in Mexico, due to the war between rival groups involved in drug trafficking and other illegal activities, such as the trade in stolen fuel.

Michoacán is also the largest avocado-producing region in the world, and threats made by phone last month against a US health inspector in the region prompted the US government to suspend Mexican exports of this fruit for more than a week.

One armed group murdered participants of a wake in the state in February, including a gang leader. Local media reported that between 10 and 17 people had died.





“It is a possible revenge between groups linked to organized crime, which depend on the same criminal structure known as the Jalisco Nova Geração Cartel,” said Federal Public Security Undersecretary Ricardo Mejía at the time.

The government was unable to determine the death toll in the massacre due to the absence of bodies, but the genetic profiles of at least 11 people were found at the scene.

In 2021, Michoacán recorded 2,732 murders, equivalent to just over 8% of the 33,315 intentional homicides that took place across Mexico.

On March 10, the mayor of the municipality of Aguililla, in Michoacán, César Valencia, was shot dead while in a city hall truck. Later, the lifeless body of one of his work crew members was found.



