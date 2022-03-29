Max Mosley committed suicide with a shotgun

Former Formula 1 boss and FIA president Max Mosley killed himself with a shotgun blast after learning he had terminal cancer, according to a court in London.

Mosley was found dead at his London home last May with “significant injuries consistent with a gunshot wound”. The 81-year-old man had been diagnosed with lymphoma in 2019 and was receiving hospice care at the time of his death.

The court heard that on May 24, a note was found nailed to Mosley’s bedroom door that read: “Don’t come in, call the police.” Police were called and officers found Mosley in his bed with a “long double-barreled shotgun between his legs”.

The coroner said: “It was obvious that he had used the shotgun to shoot himself and suffered a fatal wound. Of course he had injuries incompatible with life. There were significant blood spatters.”

Rasha Al-Quarainy, a palliative care consultant at the Central and North West London NHS Trust, told the coroner that Mosley was referred to her in April of last year.

Mosley reportedly had a “poor prognosis” as the B-cell lymphoma was “inoperable”.

She said: “He was very talkative and engaging. We stayed there for about 45 minutes. He was very engaged and talked about a lot of things.”

Asked by medical examiner Fiona Wilcox if he mentioned any suicidal thoughts, Al-Quarainy said: “No, none. On the contrary, he said he had plans to renovate their house in Gloucestershire. He was still seeking treatment in the US or here in the UK.”

Detective Ben Benlounes told the court there were no signs of forced entry into Mosley’s Kensington home. He said: “On the dresser there was a suicide note covered in blood, but I could read ‘I feel like I have no choice.’

Concluding that the death was a suicide, Dr. Wilcox said: “I understand from the evidence provided by Dr. McNamara that Max was told over the weekend that he had weeks to live.

“It was very clear, speaking with Dr. McNamra that he had a very limited life expectancy, along with very debilitating symptoms from his cancer, which Mr. Mosley came to an established intention to end his own life.

“He took a shotgun out of a locked closet in his own home for which he had a license. He took a shotgun and loaded it with cartridges, put it in his mouth and pulled the trigger.

“He suffered devastating injuries that killed him instantly and the misery and pain he suffered from his terminal cancer ended.”

Mosley, along with Bernie Ecclestone, was the architect of modern F1, having fought Jean-Marie Balestre, the autocratic FIA president whom Max succeeded to become the head of F1’s governing body from 1993 to 2009, with Jean Todt taking over. post later, until recently being succeeded by Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Founder of the March team that built cars for various teams including Penske and Tyrrell, as well as Indycar and grassroots categories like F2 and F3, Mosley was a racing man through and through, with his legal experience vital to his campaign with Ecclestone, to change the direction of F1 forever.

Mosley’s racing pedigree was unlike many of the bosses who have run the sport over the years. More than most, he fully understood the concept of what F1 really is and its true allure.

He said: “People are really interested in human competition, but obviously also high-performance machines. If you have too much technology and there aren’t drivers good enough to push the cars to the limit, the public will start to lose interest.”

When he left F1 he said: “I feel my task is done. I have a feeling of satisfaction.”