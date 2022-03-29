Medical report points out “bipolar disorder” in woman caught with homeless, and details her behavior in hospital

The story of the personal trainer who found his wife having sex with a homeless person, inside a car, in Planaltina, in the Federal District, has attracted the attention of Brazil. Since then, suspicions that Sandra Mara had been influenced by her psychological state had already circulated. Now the information has been confirmed.

According to a report prepared by doctors at the Hospital Universitário de Brasília, and obtained by the newspaper O Globo this Monday (28), the 33-year-old trader shows signs of “Bipolar affective disorder in psychotic manic phase”. The woman has been hospitalized for just under 20 days, since she was spotted by her husband, personal trainer Eduardo Alves de Sousa.

According to Auricelia Vieira de Souza, a lawyer representing the couple, the document was made to meet medical and legal parameters. It also contains the information that Sandra, since she was admitted to the hospital, has been presenting “auditory hallucinations”, “grand and religious-themed delusions”, “hyperthymia” (mood change) and “disorganized and sometimes inappropriate behavior”.

In the diagnosis, the doctors also detailed that the mining company shows a tendency to “excessive spending, donation of their belongings, resistance to dressing and hyper-religiosity”. Auricelia declared that there is no deadline for discharge, since the client is still “needs physical and mental health care”. The lawyer, however, said that Sandra’s psychiatric illness was unknown to Eduardo, who has lived with her for about three years.

“Eduardo was unaware of her health problems until then. He only finds out when the episode happens. At that moment, upon meeting her, he realizes that Sandra, who acted very differently, was in shock. She no longer had organized thinking. On that day, until then, she had fulfilled all her normal duties as a housewife and mother. She took her daughter to school, went to the dentist, worked in her clothing store”, said Auricelia.

Finally, the professional preferred not to comment on a possible annexation of the report, in an accusation of alleged sexual violence committed by the homeless man, Givaldo Alves: “It would be frivolous to anticipate any thesis. We trust the police work. It is a multidisciplinary analysis. Our performance is humanized, thank God. Around sexual violence, there is an orbit of theses that can be explored, an aspect by itself cannot be treated as words in the wind”. The investigation of the case runs under judicial secrecy.