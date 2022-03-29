Medical report points out that personal’s wife has “bipolar disorder in psychotic manic phase”

According to a medical report, Sandra Mara Fernandes, 33, also has problems such as auditory hallucinations and hyperthymia.

247 – Doctors from the University Hospital of Brasília (DF) stated, in a report, that the tradesman Sandra Mara Fernandes, 33 years old, shows signs of “bipolar affective disorder in a psychotic manic phase”. According to the medical report, since Sandra was admitted to the hospital, she has been experiencing auditory hallucinations, “grandiose, religious-themed delusions”, hyperthymia – altered mood -, false recognition, and “disorganized and sometimes inappropriate behaviors”.

The woman has been hospitalized for just under 20 days, since she was spotted on the 9th by her husband, personal trainer Eduardo Alves de Sousa, 31, having sexual intercourse with homeless Givaldo de Souza, 48, inside own car, in Planaltina (DF). The homeless man was beaten by Eduardo.

According to lawyer Auricelia Vieira de Souza, the couple’s representative, it is still not possible to say whether the homeless person would have taken advantage of Sandra’s fragile state. The lawyer stated that her client remains hospitalized and there is no deadline for discharge.

“It would be frivolous for us to anticipate any thesis. We trust the work of the police. It is a multidisciplinary analysis. Our performance is humanized, thank God. Around sexual violence, there is an orbit of theses that can be explored, an aspect in itself. just cannot be treated like words in the wind”, he said.

Reaction from the Chamber’s women’s bench

In a note, parliamentarians from the Women’s Secretariat said that Givaldo had a “disrespectful and offensive” attitude. “Givaldo was treated in a hospital, passed through a shelter where he was welcomed and, since then, he began to grant numerous interviews about the situation, gaining notoriety. Sandra had her intimacy exposed and has since been hospitalized in a psychological clinic, under intense Even a medical report already released shows that Sandra was diagnosed with “bipolar affective disorder in a manic and psychotic phase”, he said.

“In several interviews granted to the press, Givaldo manifested himself in a disrespectful and offensive way, when narrating the facts that had occurred, which led Sandra’s family lawyer, Dr. Auricélia Vieira, to issue a note repudiating his statements and attitudes,” he said. .

“The Secretariat for Women, as a political and institutional body that works for the benefit and defense of the Brazilian female population, could not fail to manifest itself in this case, as it has done in others, repudiating any manifestations that deepen inequalities, disrespect, prejudice and violence against women”.

