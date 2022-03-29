Mercenary group operating in Ukraine has Nazi sympathizers and high salaries







A Russian soldier in an area in southern Mariupol, one of the cities hardest hit by bombings in the Ukrainian War Photo: Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters

Since British military intelligence reported last Monday, the 28th, that mercenaries from the Russian paramilitary organization Wagner Group were sent to the Ukrainian War, curiosity grew around the battalion with soldiers who sympathize with Nazism and receive salaries attractive enough to risk themselves on the battlefield.

According to the agency Reutersmore than 1,000 mercenaries, including senior leaders of the organization, were sent to eastern Ukraine to carry out combat operations, mainly in the breakaway region of Donbass and, in this way, to reinforce the performance of Russian troops.

“Putin’s Private Army”

Although Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government denies it, there are links between the Wagner Group, created in 2007, with the Kremlin. Oppositionists even dubbed the organization “Putin’s Private Army.”

According to a report by the British BBC, the paramilitary group employs around 2,500 experienced and heavily armed mercenaries. To attract them, the organization pays around 150,000 rubles – which, at the time of the report, in 2020, was equivalent to something around BRL 10 thousand – per month for newly arrived soldiers. For officers, the payment can even double.

Among the members of the Wagner Group, there are soldiers who sympathize with Nazi theories. according to english The Economistthe organization’s leader, former Russian army officer Dmitriy Valeryevich Utkin, has tattoos with references to the Nazi regime. The group’s name may even bring references to the period judging the name of Adolf Hitler’s favorite composer, Richard Wagner.

In yet another indication that the paramilitaries were close to the Kremlin, Utkin has already appeared in photos alongside President Putin in 2016 during a tribute to Russian fighters in the Syrian War.





Dmitry Utkin, leader of the Wagner Group, is last on the right pictured with Putin and other mercenary commanders Photo: OpenDemocracy

Actions in conflicts

In addition to the aforementioned wars in Ukraine and Syria – the latter with the support of Russian forces to the regime of dictator Bashar al-Assad – there are indications that the Wagner Group would also have acted in the annexation of Crimea (Ukraine) by Russia in 2014. This event is one of the triggers of the current conflict in Eastern Europe.

The Kremlin denies all of this information, as well as an alleged involvement of mercenaries in conflicts in Libya, in which Russian paramilitaries fought alongside rebel leader Khalifa Haftar and other African countries such as Sudan and Mozambique.





Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group guard the convoy of the Presidency of the Central African Republic Photo: Clément Di Roma/VOA, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

reports from Reuters they also note that the Wagner Group was even in Venezuela, defending the government of President Nicolás Maduro, Putin’s great ally in Latin America.



