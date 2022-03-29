Microsoft starts selling refurbished Xbox Series X at a discount

Consumers looking for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 face low inventories and high prices, thanks to high demand and supply issues from global component shortages. Currently, despite greater availability than at launch, consoles sell out in seconds.

To lessen the problem, the Microsoft Store started selling refurbished Xbox Series X, giving a new option to the consumer. They have a certification that guarantees they came directly from Microsoft and went through a complete recovery process.

Refurbished consoles sell for US$470 in the United States, around R$2300 in direct conversion. It is mandatory to add a game and a controller to complete the purchase.

The longer the Xbox Series X has been on the market, the greater the numbers of refurbished and second-hand consoles will be as an alternative to circumvent the lack of stock. However, when buying directly from Microsoft, the consumer reduces the risk of headaches, as it comes with quality certifications, repairs, cleaning and a 12 month warranty.

Unlike him, the Xbox Series S has great availability and brings great results for Microsoft. The console costs US$ 300, about R$ 2300 with taxes, sacrificing performance and blu-ray disc space for greater savings.