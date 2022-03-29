MIUI 13.5: check which phones should not receive Xiaomi’s new interface

Xiaomi is preparing to launch its new interface, MIUI 13.5. It promises to bring improvements and news, making the user experience better. However, not all of the company’s recent cell phones are eligible for the update.

In recent weeks, MIUI 13 has reached more devices from the Chinese manufacturer. Xiaomi has been preparing to launch MIUI 13.5 in the middle of the year, which promises to bring important changes to the operating system of its devices, as well as improvements in stability and performance.

However, it will only reach devices that received Android 12. Several phones from the Chinese manufacturer that no longer support new versions of Google’s operating system will be restricted to Android 11 and will not have MIUI 13.5. The list below is not official, as Xiaomi has not yet officially commented on the new interface, but it follows the company’s tradition with updates. Check below which devices from the Mi, Redmi and POCO line should not receive the update: