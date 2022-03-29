‘My husband died. I found out he had a mistress, I had to tell her’, says betrayed woman

On 03/29/2022 6:45

A TikTok user recently went viral on the network when she told how she became a widow. Bridgette Davis’ husband, 36, died in 2018 after a long battle with bipolar disorder.

In the midst of grief, Bridgette, an American from Cincinnati, discovered that her husband, to whom she had been married for a decade, was in an extramarital relationship.

“When your husband of 10 years dies and you have to tell his lover,” she said, who is a photographer. The couple had two children.

The video shows text messages exchanged between Bridgette and her late husband’s lover.

“FOR…! I can not believe this. I can’t, I’m going crazy. I can’t do this again. He promised me,” wrote the lover upon learning of the death.

Then the unidentified woman asks if she could visit the tomb. Bridgette, who defines herself as “still single,” was blunt: “No.”

Netizens were divided over the report. Many did not support Bridgette’s “no” to the “rival”.

“What audacity,” wrote one follower.

“Looks like you texted her just to be mean to her and not let her come visit you. Be nice or move on,” opined a second person.

“She lost a love too. He destroyed her relationship, not her,” posted another.

In another video, Bridgette asks: “Did my husband’s lover know he was married?”