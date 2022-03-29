NASA makes discovery, promises ‘exciting’ revelation on Wednesday

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on NASA makes discovery, promises ‘exciting’ revelation on Wednesday 6 Views

Next Wednesday (30/3), NASA is expected to announce an “exciting discovery” made by the Hubble Space Telescope. In a statement, the space agency said the feat would enter “the record books”.

Without giving great details of the discovery, NASA promised that the “result [da descoberta] Hubble not only expands our understanding of the universe, but creates an exciting research area for his future work with NASA’s recently launched James Webb Space Telescope.”

Hubble has been orbiting in space for nearly 32 years. The telescope is responsible for several high definition images that we have of the universe today.

As pointed out by the Astronomiaum page on Twitter, Hubble’s job is to track exoplanets (planets outside our solar system) and galaxies and determine the expansion of our universe.

Thus, it is expected that the discovery promised by NASA will involve some of these questions. Netizens point out that it could be a colossal planet, star or black hole, or a habitable planet, just like Earth.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

ASUS notebook: 4 cost-effective options

Currently, the notebooks are considered a fundamental piece in the lives of many people, since …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved