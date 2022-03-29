NASA makes discovery, promises ‘exciting’ revelation on Wednesday

Next Wednesday (30/3), NASA is expected to announce an “exciting discovery” made by the Hubble Space Telescope. In a statement, the space agency said the feat would enter “the record books”.

Without giving great details of the discovery, NASA promised that the “result [da descoberta] Hubble not only expands our understanding of the universe, but creates an exciting research area for his future work with NASA’s recently launched James Webb Space Telescope.”

Hubble has been orbiting in space for nearly 32 years. The telescope is responsible for several high definition images that we have of the universe today.

As pointed out by the Astronomiaum page on Twitter, Hubble’s job is to track exoplanets (planets outside our solar system) and galaxies and determine the expansion of our universe.

ATTENTION: Next Wednesday (30), NASA will announce the discovery of the Hubble Space Telescope. A NASA statement promises “one for the record books” and an “exciting new observation” from the telescope’s nearly 32 years in space. For now, it’s a mystery. What will it be? pic.twitter.com/QmNDko5C0y — Astronomiaum 🌎🚀 (@Astronomiaum) March 25, 2022

Thus, it is expected that the discovery promised by NASA will involve some of these questions. Netizens point out that it could be a colossal planet, star or black hole, or a habitable planet, just like Earth.