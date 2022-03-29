Nintendo drops Super Mario 64 guide for ‘copyright infringement’

Nintendo must have such a huge battalion of lawyers that many of them end up with plenty of free time. That alone would explain the fact that the company took down the super mario 64 which was available on the Internet Archive, for “copyright infringement”.

We know that Nintendo taking down things fans like for using their properties is the most common thing in the world, but it’s interesting to put this case in perspective.

Source: Archive.org

The guide in question was released in 1996 only in Japan. It hasn’t been commercially available for decades and is nearly impossible to find to buy, even on the internet. If you do, it will be from someone reselling it, which would not generate any revenue for Nintendo.

The digital version was available on the Internet Archive in its 152 pages completely free of charge without generating any direct profit for the uploader or the website. The idea is archival and preservation, like a library.

Anyway, Nintendo saw fit to drop the guide. The company prefers that no one has access to these files, even if they fall into oblivion.

We could speculate that the company will take advantage of what it saw all this interest in the guide to re-release it, which is why it has decided to remove its free scans from the internet. But that’s a distant guess, most likely this is just another example of Nintendo being Nintendo.