Oil falls sharply on positive signs from Russia-Ukraine talks | Economy

Russia has pledged to reduce its military operations in Kiev and the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, while Ukraine has proposed adopting neutrality, a status under which its country would not join military alliances such as NATO or host military bases in its territory.

Around 11:30 am (Brasília time), the barrel of Brent oil – the main international benchmark – fell 2.98%, quoted at US$ 109.13, while WTI oil fell by 2.93%, at US$ 102 .86. Earlier, prices jumped more than 6%.

On Monday, Brent contracts closed down 6.8% at $112.48 a barrel. US Crude Oil (WTI) futures fell 7% to $105.96 a barrel.

“Oil prices are under pressure again due to expectations about peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, which could lead to a loosening of sanctions…” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

Earlier this month, a barrel of Brent hit $139, the highest price since 2008, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Western-imposed sanctions on Russian oil. Despite the retreat in recent weeks, it still accumulates a jump of almost 40% in the year.

The sharp drop the day before came after the lockdowns imposed in Shanghai to try to reduce the contagion curve of Covid-19 fueled concerns of weak demand and an economic slowdown in China. Shanghai accounts for about 4% of China’s oil consumption, analysts at ANZ Research said.

European stocks operate higher on Tuesday, with investors attentive to a new round of talks between Russia and Ukraine, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Around 9:10 am, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was up 2.65%, the Paris Stock Exchange was up 3.03% and the Madrid Stock Exchange was up 2.70%. The London Stock Exchange had gains of 1.32%.

In Japan, the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended the session up 1.10%.

In China, Chinese stocks closed lower as the lockdown against Covid-19 in the country’s most populous city weighs on the prospects for growth. The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, dropped 0.35%, while the Shanghai index dropped 0.33%.

The CSI300’s financial sector sub-index fell 0.47%, while the consumer discretionary sector lost 1.23% and technology companies were down 2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.12%.