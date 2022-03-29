Oligarch Roman Abramovich and two Ukrainian negotiators show signs of possible poisoning, says newspaper | Ukraine and Russia

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and two Ukrainian peace negotiators had symptoms of a possible poisoning after a meeting in Kiev earlier this monthreported this Monday (28) the “The Wall Street Journal” (WSJ), citing “people familiar with the subject”.

The Dutch-based investigative journalism website Belling Cat, which has closely followed the Ukraine-Russia crisis, says it has confirmed with its sources the same information as the American daily. The same was done by the British newspaper “The Guardian”.

According to the WSJ, after the meeting in the Ukrainian capital, Abramovich, who traveled between Moscow, Lviv and other trading venues, as well as at least two senior members of the Ukrainian negotiating team developed symptoms that include red eyes, constant, painful tearing, and peeling skin on the face and handssaid the sources.

As far as the WSJ was able to determine, the lives of Abramovich and the Ukrainian negotiators were not in danger and their condition has improved since the alleged poisoning.

A US official told Reuters that US intelligence suggested the symptoms were caused by an environmental factor, not poisoning.

According to the Guardian, Abramovich lost his eyesight for “several hours” and received treatment at a health center in Turkey, where he was traveling after the informal meeting to negotiate peace amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich is among Russian billionaires sanctioned as part of the West’s efforts to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine. The oligarch denies having close ties with Putin.

In addition to the owner of Chelsea FC, the newspaper identified at least one of the negotiators who showed symptoms: Rustem Umerov, a Ukrainian parliamentarian and businessman.

Rustem Umerov, Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, participates in peace talks with Russian delegation in Gomel Region, Belarus on February 28, 2022. — Photo: Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA Pool Photo via AP

The alleged attack may have to do with Moscow hardliners who want to sabotage negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, reports the WSJ.

Billionaire Abramovich had assets blocked by the United Kingdom in early March. He ranks as the 142nd richest man in the world, according to a recent Forbes ranking.

In addition to owning English football club Chelsea FC, Abramovich owns stakes in steel giant Evraz and company Norilsk Nickel. His fortune is currently valued at around $12.3 billion and his net worth has already peaked at $23.5 billion in 2008.

In 2005, the billionaire sold a 73% stake in Russian oil company Sibneft to state-owned gas giant Gazprom for $13 billion.

In addition to the investments, the Russian is also known for owning the second largest yacht in the world, the 533-foot Eclipse, purchased for nearly $400 million in 2010, says Forbes. The billionaire owns a Boeing 767-300ER named “The Bandit”.