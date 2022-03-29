Oscar, despite being slapped by Will Smith, did not reach everyone – 03/28/2022 – João Pereira Coutinho

Poor Oscar. Nobody wants to know more about him. This is the thesis of countless articles published before the award. The show’s ratings have been miserable. The nominated films are not successful at the box office. How to explain this shipwreck?

I did an experiment. I asked friends, family and even colleagues what was the best movie they watched in the last year. Almost no one gave the same answer — and among the answers, none were nominated for a major Oscar.

I myself, in a moment of self-analysis, concluded that the best harvest of my 2021 was probably “The French Chronicle”, by Wes Anderson. Look no further, reader. It was not nominated for an Oscar for best picture.

The fragmentation of tastes is immense, that’s my point. In the dawn of adolescence, it was the opposite. Yes, there was always a friend who had a particular taste for Albanian cinema or Polynesian music.

But it was a rare and, I bet, fallacious article. I’m sure the bastard spent hours watching “Indiana Jones” movies and listening to Queen songs on the sly.

The rest talked about the same things because there were only the same things to talk about. Private television only arrived in Portugal in the first half of the 1990s. The internet, at least for families, in the second half. And streaming platforms, of course, were born yesterday.

Result: in the green years, there was a general and shared culture. Not by choice; for lack of choice.

There are those who mourn this civilizational loss. The litany is well known: modernity has been untangling individuals, who have ceased to have a common language —religious, cultural, political, even symbolic — and have become atomized beyond tolerable.

The fragmentation of cultural consumption is just an expression of this hyper-individualism, in which everyone pursues their interests alone, without establishing bridges of contact with anyone.

As appealing as the diagnosis is, especially for nostalgic souls who feel the immemorial appeal of the tribe, I don’t buy this trip. For two reasons.

First, this world of cultural uniformity was a pitiful sadness. With no possibility of consuming and comparing different works, one person even believed that Oliver Stone was a great director.

But the diagnosis is also incorrect because the end of the tribe did not end the tribes. They just multiplied and segmented.

Years ago, the French sociologist Michel Maffesoli had already mapped the phenomenon in his “The Time of the Tribes”. Against the common idea that mass society leads to individualism, Maffesoli proposed the opposite: we are increasingly looking for those who feel and think like us, forming affective and aesthetic communities (or rather affective because aesthetic).

It is an essential search, not an instrumental one, because the aim of these “tribes” is not to obtain a gain that is external or ulterior to them.

The gain is personal, existential, identity. And, with the exception of pathological cases, the product of individual choice and not the coercion of scarcity.

The internet has only accelerated this dynamic, sometimes in a harmful way (in politics), but also in a benign way (in the “elective affinities” of taste). People who genuinely appreciate Albanian cinema or Polynesian music should exist in any corner of cyberspace, no need to pose. And without being condemned to solitude.

In his New York Times column, Ross Douthat suggests that the problem with the Oscars is that there are no longer “middlebrow” films that cater to the average taste of the masses. Wrong, mate. These movies do exist, and looking at the ten best picture Oscar nominees, almost all of them fit the bill.

The problem is that the worldwide success of the Oscars implied a certain homogeneity of options and tastes, for lack of alternatives. People consumed the same films, discussed them and, at the time of the awards, even cheered for their chosen ones.

Not anymore: Oscar followers are now a tribe among many tribes, without a majority or special status.

It’s a path of no return — and it’s a good thing.

PS – I wrote the column before watching Will Smith’s assault on Chris Rock. It’s a historic moment, which can mean one of two things: either the show’s decay is irreversible; or Hollywood found a way here to resurrect the ceremony, forcing actors to imitate Marvel characters in real life.