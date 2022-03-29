Patients are still without access to medication against atrophy incorporated into the SUS for ten months

It has been nearly ten months since the Ministry of Health determined the incorporation of the drug nusinersena to the Unified Health System (SUS) for the treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) type 2 – a degenerative genetic disease that affects children. However, patients remain without access to medication. According to patients and doctors, this is happening for a purely bureaucratic issue: the ministry has not yet created the code necessary for referral centers to order the medicine.

As it is a degenerative disease, time is a crucial factor in the treatment of children, who lose motor functions as the problem progresses. The medicine is able to stop the progression of the disease.

According to the National Institute of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (Iname) there are currently 1,430 children with SMA in the country; approximately 500 of them with type 2 disease, waiting for the drug. The treatment consists of the application of six ampoules of the medicine in the first year; then there are three ampoules annually for the rest of your life. Each ampoule costs R$ 380 thousand.

“As it is a serious and disabling degenerative disease, as time passes, the patient loses motor functions and, eventually, autonomy”, explained the president of Iname, Juliane Godoi, mother of André, 5 years old, who has type 1 SMA. “The more time passes, the worse the situation becomes: for example, the child loses the movement of the hand and then can no longer move the wheelchair alone.”

Ordinance SCTIE/MS No. 26 of the Secretariat of Science, Technology and Strategic Inputs of the Ministry of Health that determined the incorporation of the drug to the SUS was published on June 1 of last year. According to the document, the Ministry of Health had a period of 180 days to start distributing the medicine. The ministry already distributes the drug to patients with SMA type 1, more severe.

“We fought hard for the ministry to also accept the incorporation of treatment for type 2”, said Juliane, remembering that Iname has already sent a letter to the Ministry of Health asking for an explanation for the delay, but has not yet received a response. “And now, with everything approved, children cannot receive the drug because of a bureaucratic problem like that, lack of code.”

Neurologist Edmar Zanoteli, from the Department of Neurology at Hospital das Clínicas de São Paulo, explained that none of the currently available drugs cure the disease, but they are very efficient in stopping the problem from progressing.

“The drugs prevent the problem from getting worse,” Zanoteli said. “Therefore, the ideal is that the treatment starts as soon as possible, right at the beginning of the manifestations, so that the child has minor sequelae. However, for purely bureaucratic reasons, patients continue to wait and, in that time, they get worse.”

Each treatment or procedure offered by SUS has an identification code, used by hospitals to make the request. As the ministry did not determine the code, says Zanoteli, the system does not accept the demands.

SMA is a rare disease; affects approximately one in 10,000 live births. The disease originates in neuronal deterioration and causes muscle weakness. As a result, the child loses the ability to walk, eat, and, ultimately, breathe.

In a note, the Ministry of Health reported that the process of acquiring nusinersena “is in progress and should be finalized in the coming weeks”. Also according to the folder, the availability of a drug only occurs after the publication of the final version of the Clinical Protocol and Therapeutic Guidelines (PCDT) and that the AME protocol was only published in the Official Gazette on January 31, 2022.