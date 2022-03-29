Peru’s Congress Votes Impeachment of President in Flash Trial; see possible outcomes | World

The Congress of Peru, dominated by the right-wing opposition, is debating this Monday (28) a impeachment motion against leftist president Pedro Castillo for alleged corruption and lack of direction, an accusation that has already led to the downfall of two presidents since 2018.

The plenary session of the Peruvian Parliament is scheduled to take place at 3:00 pm (5:00 pm Brasília time), “with the aim of debating and voting on the request for the vacancy of the Presidency of the Republic”, according to the call of the head of Congress, the conservative María del Carmen Alva.

This is the second vacancy motion in eight months against Castillo, who assumed the presidency in July after winning a close election against the rightist Keiko Fujimori. In December, Congress rejected a similar measure.

The outcome is still an open question because Congressional opposition does not have the 87 votes required by the Constitution to impeach a president. Of the 130 lawmakers, opponents number about 80. Official supporters of Marxist Free Peru and related groups number nearly 50.

“To be honest, there are still no votes. There are approximately 76 votes,” Norma Yarrow, from the right-wing ‘Avanza País’, one of the parties promoting the impeachment, told AFP.

Impeachment has been in the air since his election in 2021, when his opponents denounced “fraud”, despite the endorsement of his victory by the OAS, the European Union and the United States. Congress decided two weeks ago to take Castillo to a political flash trial by 76 votes, 41 against and one abstention.

The opposition accuses the Peruvian president, a 52-year-old rural teacher whose term lasts until July 2026, of lack of direction and of allowing alleged corruption in his surroundings. Castillo is also criticized for his constant ministerial crises, translated into four cabinets since the beginning of his term, something unprecedented in Peru.

Monday’s session will begin with a speech by Castillo, who has up to an hour to answer questions against him. Then, his lawyer will follow the details of the debate, with the right to answer. The president does not participate in this step.

If Castillo is removed from office, he will be replaced by Vice President Dina Boluarte, but if she does not accept, the President of Congress will take over.