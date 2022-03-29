Pfizer’s vaccine is only 12% effective in children; understand the possible reason

A study carried out in the USA indicates a sharp drop in protection against infection, which has dropped to 12%, and also in effectiveness against severe Covid, which has dropped from 100% to 48%; The emergence of the Ômicron is an important factor, but there is another element involved; know which

Pfizer’s vaccine reduces cases of coronavirus infection in children aged 5 to 11 by just 12%. That’s what you found a study published by the State University of New Yorkwhich analyzed Covid cases in this age group between December 2021 and January 2022 – a period that coincides with the emergence and rise of the Ômicron variant.

At first glance, Ômicron seems to be responsible for the sharp drop in vaccine effectiveness in children aged 5 to 11 years – which, before the emergence of this variant, was 68%. However, the study also evaluated adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, and in this age group the reduction was not so strong: protection against symptomatic infection fell from 66% to 51%.

The study brings a possible explanation: the dose of the vaccine. In the United States, children aged 5 to 11 years receive two doses of 10 micrograms of the vaccine from Pfizer – much less than adolescents, where the dose is 30 micrograms, the same dose given to adults.

Reducing the infant dose is an attempt to minimize possible side effects. The vaccine has not yet been released for children under 5 years of age; clinical trials in this age group are using even lower doses of 3 micrograms.

But the new study showed that the reduced dose may compromise the protection offered by the vaccine. “The finding of markedly lower effectiveness in 11-year-olds compared to 12- and 13-year-olds, despite their similar physiology, suggests that the lower dose may explain the lower effectiveness in the 5-11-year-old age group. ”, says the study.

The 12% effectiveness is against infection. But the study also pointed to a sharp drop in protection against severe Covid, which fell from 100% to 48%. Among adolescents, who take the highest dose, this drop was not so intense: from 94% to 73%.

The study reflects the use of two doses of the vaccine, both in children and adolescents. In January, the US FDA authorized the third dose for adolescents, but only 12.5% ​​of this age group had received this booster during the period evaluated by the study. The booster dose has not yet been released for children aged 5 to 11 years.

Share this article via: