Plan must cover ABA therapy for autism even outside the ANS list

Health plan must grant therapy by ABA science to child with autism. So determined the jJudge Fabio Coimbra Junqueira, of the 6th Civil Court of the Foro Central de SP. On the negative side, the company must also compensate the patient in R$ 5 thousand for moral damages.

The author, a 5-year-old boy, was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, which causes cognitive impairments. Therefore, according to the medical prescription, the most suitable treatment for the author is the so-called method with multidisciplinary therapy by ABA science in a natural environment (home or school), with at least speech therapy, psychology and occupational therapy. He emphasizes that the situation is worsened due to the distance from the author’s home to some accredited clinics for treatment. He pleaded, in the action, that the defendant be obliged to promote the coverage.

The health operator claimed that there is no obligation to cover treatment using the ABA method, especially in home care, and that it is not included in the ANS list either.

Health insurance should cover treatment for a child with autism.(Image: Freepik)

For the magistrate, the need for treatment was duly proven in the file, and that “if there is a medical indication, the insurer or health plan operator cannot choose that treatment that it deems most appropriate or restrict the procedures to those expressly contemplated in the signal”.

He also highlighted that the ANS defines a list that health plans are obliged to offer, a minimum and mandatory list, but that this does not exclude the obligation of other treatments, as long as they are necessary for the patient, and that those indicated on the list do not are sufficient for the specific case. “Once the illness is covered by the health insurance contract, the insurer cannot choose the treatment that best suits it from a financial point of view.”

The judge also ruled that, if it is demonstrated that accredited clinics do not have the technical competence to apply the therapy, coverage must be made through a reimbursement system.

As for the conviction for moral damages, the magistrate pointed out that the ASD is a compromising situation for the child’s development, and that the refusal to continue the treatment caused a global delay in the development, according to a medical report. Consequently, the denial of coverage, in the view of the magistrate, does not represent a mere contractual default, but “a circumstance that constitutes indemnifiable civil liability of the health plan”.

The plan was ordered to compensate the child in R$ 5 thousand for moral damages.

The lawyer Gustavo de Melo Sinzingerfrom office Sinzinger Law Firmacts in the cause.

