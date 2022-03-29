PlayStation Plus Neo: alleged image of the new subscription plans for PS4 and PS5 leaks

Users on Reddit doubt the image’s veracity; Rumor indicates that Sony prepares three big announcements for this week

Known until now by the codename Project Spartacusthe new subscription plan that should replace the PlayStation Plus it’s the PlayStation Now may be presented later this week by Sony. Although the Japanese company has not even confirmed the existence of the service, a supposed image that shows which plans will be offered to users.

Contrary to previous rumors, which claimed that there would be three distinct planes, the image shows thatFour tiers of subscriptions available:

PlayStation Plus Platinum – $59.99 quarterly – online play, free demos, game streaming, free monthly games, monthly in-store discounts, exclusive PS Store offers and streaming access to select PS3, PS4 and PS5 titles;

– online play, free demos, game streaming, free monthly games, monthly in-store discounts, exclusive PS Store offers and streaming access to select PS3, PS4 and PS5 titles; PlayStation Plus Gold – $39.99 quarterly – online gaming, free demos, game streaming, free monthly games, monthly in-store discounts;

– online gaming, free demos, game streaming, free monthly games, monthly in-store discounts; PlayStation Plus Silver – $29.99 quarterly – online gaming, free demos, game streaming;

– online gaming, free demos, game streaming; PlayStation Plus Bronze – $9.99 quarterly – online gaming, free demos.

The picture shows that Sony may continue to use the PlayStation Plus brand to promote the service, adopting a pricing structure that may not please those who like its current version. A quarterly Plus subscription currently costs $24.99guaranteeing access to online gaming, exclusive discounts and free monthly games — the last item would be unlocked only for those who pay $59.99 monthly if the screenshot is true.

On Reddit, several users claim that the information present is false, in the case of a montage that takes advantage of speculation about Sony’s new announcement. The user @NextGenPlayer from Twitter pointed out that she features price inconsistencies shown, uses PS3-era fonts, and doesn’t even have inline visuals — elements that do not match those of a large advertisement.



Week promises to be quite interesting for Sony

While Project Spartacus should continue to be the center of attention as far as the PlayStation universe is concerned, it shouldn’t be the only announcement Sony is expected to make this week. According to Greg Miller, one of the founders of Kinda Funny, the next few days could be very interesting for the Japanese company if “only one of the three rumors” he heard are true.

Miller did not elaborate on his statement, which could relate to the company’s new service as well as other announcements. In addition to rumors about Spartacus, information circulates that the company may be about to revive the series Infamous and Sly Cooper, as well as being working on a supposed PlayStation 5 Pro. It remains to wait for more information to see what she has in store for game fans.

