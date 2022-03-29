PlayStation Plus wins new plans and catalog with 700 games

After several rumors about the release of “Spartacus”, Sony today presented a revamp on PlayStation Plus. The service will soon gain new plans and will also feature a catalog of games coming from PlayStation Now, which will be merged with the main subscription.

The new PlayStation lus will launch in June, without a set date, and will be available globally in three plans, according to Sony. While the price of the basic subscription should remain the same, players will have the option of subscribing to the platform for higher prices to guarantee extra benefits, such as an included game catalog.

Backward compatibility is also present on the new PlayStation Plus and can be accessed on the most expensive plan. The service will feature PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games via streaming or download, depending on the title.

No Cloud Gaming in Brazil?

It is important to note, however, that the service will not feature major titles from PlayStation Studios arriving in the service’s catalog on launch day. The game catalog may also suffer from limitations, as the streaming benefit will only be offered in countries that already have PlayStation Now.

Still, the PlayStation Blog points out that more countries will be included in the cloud gaming service soon. That is, it may be that Brazil ends up receiving the benefit in the near future. Meanwhile, Sony will provide an extra plan for countries that do not have cloud gaming, with a more affordable price compared to the Premium plan.

See prices and benefits

Check out the differences between the new PS Plus options below, in addition to the service values. The most expensive version, which includes all the benefits, has not yet had its price announced in Brazil.

PlayStation Plus Essential

BRL 34.90 per month / BRL 84.90 per quarter / BRL 199.90 per year

The subscription that will replace the current PS Plus, bringing games monthly to subscribers and online multiplayer. That is, same price, but without extra benefits.

PlayStation Plus Extra

BRL 52.90 per month / BRL 139.90 per quarter / BRL 339.90 per year

For a higher price, the PlayStation Plus Extra subscription brings the benefits of the basic plan and a catalog of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games, including previously released titles from PlayStation Studios.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Price not disclosed in Brazil; US: $17.99 per month / $49.99 per quarter / $119.99 per year

Full version of the service, PlayStation Plus Premium has all the benefits of cheaper subscriptions. In addition, the subscription guarantees 340 more games, including PS3 titles via streaming and classic PS1, PS2 and PSP game options, both via cloud and download.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe

BRL 59.90 per month / BRL 159.90 per quarter / BRL 389.90 per year

In countries like Brazil, which do not have cloud gaming, the Premium version will have a reduced price and will be called PS Plus Deluxe. The service will have classic PS1, PS2 and PSP games via download, in addition to all the benefits of the other tiers.

As the launch of the new PlayStation Plus is scheduled for June, the trend is that more news about the service will be released soon.