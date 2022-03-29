Poor sleep has a cost. See diseases associated with poor sleep
Following a routine with quality nights of sleep is essential to regulate the health of the body. Consolidated studies show that it helps in mental, physical and emotional balance. On the other hand, unregulated sleep can greatly harm the human body’s defense system.
In the short term, a bad night’s sleep usually causes excessive irritability, slow thinking, tiredness, lack of attention and memory.
In the long term, sleeping less than necessary to restore the body increases the risk of metabolic diseases, such as obesity and diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, including high blood pressure, high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke.
In addition, the habit increases the risk of developing psychiatric disorders, poor professional performance and greater chances of car accidents due to a drop in alertness. “The consequences are considered serious”, says Nilson André Maeda, sleep doctor and otorhinolaryngologist at Hospital Paulista.
Among the reasons that can affect sleep, the doctor highlights psychiatric problems, such as anxiety and depression, and sleep disorders, such as insomnia and Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome (OSAS), which affects about 33% of the adult population. in Brazil, according to data from the Ministry of Health.
“People who snore, who live drowsy and have fragmented and unrefreshing sleep, need the evaluation of a sleep medicine specialist, as they may suffer from sleep apnea”, warns Maeda.
A survey carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Public Opinion and Statistics (Ibope), commissioned by the biopharmaceutical Takeda, in 2020, showed that 65% of Brazilians have poor sleep quality. About 34% of these people reported having insomnia.
Despite the daily losses, only 7% are willing to seek medical help when they have difficulty sleeping.
Here are some tips for getting quality sleep:
When it comes to sleep quality, it is necessary to implement a healthy routine that guarantees a good night’s rest. Often, difficulty sleeping or waking up early, for example, is related to daily habits that must be corrected. Getty Images
A bad night’s sleep directly interferes with mood and performance of activities the next day. In addition, irritability, anxiety, and stress levels can increase significantly. Getty Images
Studies show that the ideal amount of sleep varies for each person, but the world average is six to eight hours a night. During deep sleep, hormones are released that are important for regulating the body.Getty Images
Many people have bad sleep and don’t even realize it. In doubt, how about adopting some techniques known as “sleep hygiene”?Getty Images
1. Create a routine: try to go to bed and get up at the same times every day, even on holidays and weekendsGetty Images
2. Sleep a little earlier each day: take advantage of the period near the end of the holidays to sleep about 30 minutes before the time you used to go to bed each day, until you arrive at the ideal time.Getty Images
3. Get up if you can’t sleep: get out of bed if you have trouble falling asleep. Do something relaxing like take a deep breath, listen to soft music, or read a book. It is recommended not to turn on the television or touch the cell phone. Only return to bed when you are sleepyGetty Images
4. Bed is for sleeping: never use the bed to study, read, watch TV, stay on the computer or cell phone. The body needs to understand that this is a relaxing environmentGetty Images
5. Keep the room dark: having a completely dark room, without external light or lights from electronic devices, makes it easier to sleepGetty Images
6. Avoid naps: limit daytime naps to less than an hour and until 3 pm, so as not to disrupt your sleep at night.Getty Images
7. Avoid stimulating foods and drinks between four and six hours before bedtime. The list includes chocolate, coffee, soft drinks, black, green, mate and mate teas. Getty Images
8. Avoid high-intensity physical exercise in the three hours before bedtime. They can make a person very alert and disrupt sleep.Getty Images
9. Slow down: Set aside 15 to 30 minutes before bed to relax and slow down. Disconnecting from external stimuli helps signal the brain that it’s time to sleep.Getty Images
10. Avoid alcoholic beverages and cigarettes: they also impair your sleep patternGetty Images