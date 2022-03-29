Poor sleep has a cost. See diseases associated with poor sleep

Following a routine with quality nights of sleep is essential to regulate the health of the body. Consolidated studies show that it helps in mental, physical and emotional balance. On the other hand, unregulated sleep can greatly harm the human body’s defense system.

In the short term, a bad night’s sleep usually causes excessive irritability, slow thinking, tiredness, lack of attention and memory.

In the long term, sleeping less than necessary to restore the body increases the risk of metabolic diseases, such as obesity and diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, including high blood pressure, high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke.

In addition, the habit increases the risk of developing psychiatric disorders, poor professional performance and greater chances of car accidents due to a drop in alertness. “The consequences are considered serious”, says Nilson André Maeda, sleep doctor and otorhinolaryngologist at Hospital Paulista.

difficulty sleeping

Among the reasons that can affect sleep, the doctor highlights psychiatric problems, such as anxiety and depression, and sleep disorders, such as insomnia and Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome (OSAS), which affects about 33% of the adult population. in Brazil, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

“People who snore, who live drowsy and have fragmented and unrefreshing sleep, need the evaluation of a sleep medicine specialist, as they may suffer from sleep apnea”, warns Maeda.

A survey carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Public Opinion and Statistics (Ibope), commissioned by the biopharmaceutical Takeda, in 2020, showed that 65% of Brazilians have poor sleep quality. About 34% of these people reported having insomnia.

Despite the daily losses, only 7% are willing to seek medical help when they have difficulty sleeping.

Here are some tips for getting quality sleep: