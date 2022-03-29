Pre-sales for new iPhone SE and iPhones 13 in green color start in April

Earlier this month, Apple announced a new iPhone SE (2022), the most “affordable” version of its line of phones, and new colors for the iPhone 13. Although we already know the prices, the apple brand announced this Sunday (27) on its official page that the news hits the Brazilian market on April 8, with pre-sale starting next Friday, April 1.

On the part of the iPhone 13, the Pro models will have the option in alpine green, while the conventional size 13 (6.1 inches, about 15.5 cm) and the mini will be available in green — inside, the iPhones 13 have the same specifications as last year.

The iPhone SE (2022) stands out for having a 5G connection and the same processor as the iPhone 13. The cell phone maintains the classic look of the iPhone, with edges, and only has a camera on the back.

Below, cell phone prices on Apple’s official website:

iPhone SE 2022 (4.7 inches – 11.9 centimeters)

64 GB – BRL 4,199

128 GB – BRL 4,699

256 GB – BRL 5,699

iPhone 13 mini (5.7 inches – 13.7 centimeters)

128 GB – R$ 6,374

256 GB – BRL 7,340

512 GB – BRL 9,272

iPhone 13 (6.1 inches – 15.5 centimeters)

128 GB: BRL 7,599

256 GB: BRL 8,599

512 GB: BRL 10,599

iPhone 13 and iPhone Pro in green color Image: Playback/Apple

iPhone 13 Pro (6.1 inches – 15.5 centimeters)

128 GB: BRL 9,176

256 GB: BRL 10,142

512 GB: BRL 12,074

1 TB: BRL 14,006

iPhone 13 Pro Max (6.7 inches – 17 centimeters)

128 GB: BRL 10,142

256 GB: BRL 11,108

512 GB: BRL 13,040

1 TB: BRL 14,972

What’s New in iPhone SE (2022)

The iPhone SE (2022) comes with an A15 Bionic processor, the same used in Apple’s most modern cell phones, the iPhone 13 line, announced in September 2021. Therefore, it has the company’s most current chip. According to the company, the new device is up to 1.8x faster than the iPhone 8.

With an eye on the growing installation of 5G networks, Apple launched the phone already with compatibility with the technology. In Brazil, Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) predicts that in the second half of this year, at least the capitals, will already have the new connection.

The look of the iPhone SE is the same as the last iPhone SE, released in 2020. The screen is 4.7 inches (11.9 centimeters diagonally from corner to corner) and the phone has large bezels.

Different colors of iPhone SE (2022) Image: Disclosure

Just like the 2020 sibling, it only has a 12 MP (megapixel) rear camera. On the front, there is a 7 MP selfie sensor.

The phone does not have facial recognition unlocking (FaceID), but has a physical button with fingerprint reader (TouchID).

In tests carried out by the international press, most reviewers praised the iPhone SE’s good performance and battery life, despite its old-fashioned look. Something that was mentioned as a negative point is the lack of night mode on the rear camera.