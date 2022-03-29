Putin demands Ukraine’s neutrality. What does that mean?

Protesters called for an end to the war in Ukraine in Lisbon, Portugal (Photo: Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ukraine offered “neutrality” in exchange for an end to Russia’s attacks on the country

The country would abandon the idea of ​​joining NATO and go through a process of demilitarization

Countries like Switzerland have historically adopted a neutral stance

representatives of Ukraine and Russia met in Istanbul, Turkey, for a new round of negotiations, to try to end the war. Among the topics presented, Ukraine proposed neutrality status. In practice, this means that the country must give up joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

In addition, Ukraine must also undergo a process of demilitarization in order to end the Russian offensive against the country.

In practice, neutrality means that the state should not get involved in the military conflicts of other nations. There are some countries that traditionally adopt this type of attitude, such as Switzerland, one of the best known.

With the neutral stance, Ukraine must give up the objective of joining NATO – even foreseen in the country’s Constitution. To reach peace with the Russians, the model of Finland, for example, would not work. The country is neutral, but has an agreement with NATO, which Russia might not accept in the case of Ukraine.

Dmitri Peskov, spokesman for Vladimir Putin’s government, cited Austria and Sweden as examples that Ukrainians could follow. In the case of Austria, the country does not send soldiers to wars in other countries, except for UN missions.

Russia’s demand for neutrality had been on the table for some time, but it had been rejected by Ukraine. With the aim of stopping the war in the country, Zelensky changed his stance and made the proposal to adopt neutrality.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

After a face-to-face round of negotiations this Tuesday (29) between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations regarding the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory, the Ministry of the Russian Federation took the decision to ‘radically reduce military operations in the directions of Kiev. and Chernogiv’, informed Alexander Fomin, the deputy minister of the military entity.

According to the leaders, this could be a way to reduce the escalation of violence in Ukrainian territory.

Despite the dialogue, which took place in Istanbul, Turkey, there are still records of attacks by Ukraine.

Sergei Shoigu, Russian minister, said on Tuesday that “in general, the main tasks of the first stage of the operation have been completed”, referring to the attack on Ukraine’s military structure.

Despite failing to open routes for evacuating civilians on Monday due to “Russian provocations”, the Ukrainian government opened three humanitarian corridors on Tuesday.

The meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations began at around 10 am in Istanbul (4 am in Brasília). The meetings were expected to start yesterday, but due to logistical difficulties, the first dialogues were postponed until today. The forecast is that the period of meetings will extend until tomorrow (30).