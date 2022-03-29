‘Putin has changed strategy and wants to divide Ukraine into two blocs’, says intelligence chief

In community, Kyrylo Budanov informed that the Russian leader had to change the occupation plan after failing to overthrow the Zelensky government and wants to control the north and south.

REUTERS/Gleb Garanich Ukrainian intelligence chief says Putin failed to overthrow Ukrainian government and take Kiev



According to a statement made by the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, to the press, Vladimir Putin’s new plan for the war with Ukrainewhich has lasted more than a month, is to divide the country in two – occupied and unoccupied regions – the same as it was in Germany after the Second World War and continues to be in North and South Korea. “Although Putin does not have the troops to take the whole country, he can try to divide it by consolidating territory in parts of Ukraine,” said Budanov. “In other words, he will try to impose a distribution line between the unoccupied and occupied regions of our country,” he added.

The intelligence chief said this would be Putin’s new strategy after failing to take control of Kiev and overthrow the government of Volodymyr Zelensky, which made him have to rethink his occupancy plan. “The Russians failed to overthrow the Ukrainian government, as President Vladimir Putin intended, and suffered heavy defeats in Kiev,” said Budanov. Leonid Pasechnik, leader of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic – one of the separatist and pro-Russia – said that he believes “that in the near future a referendum will be held on the territory of the republic, during which the people will give their opinion on accession to the Russian Federation”. Western officials said they were determined to prevent Putin from dividing Ukraine.