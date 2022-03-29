Renowned US Universities Offer Free Virtual Courses

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Renowned US Universities Offer Free Virtual Courses 7 Views

posted on 03/28/2022 18:21

To gain access to courses, simply register on the platform and then show interest in the courses you want - (credit: Marsland Michael / Yale University)


To gain access to courses, simply register on the platform and then show interest in the courses you want – (credit: Marsland Michael / Yale University)

There in the United States, the most renowned Universities in the country are part of a select group called the “Ivy League”. Studying in them is a great prestige and now, a platform has facilitated access to free online courses at these schools.

The platform of Classcentral allows you to choose which courses to take by area (Business, Humanities, Social Sciences and Health & Medicine, for example), alphabetically, by ratings from other users or start date.

The courses can be taken in English, Spanish, French and Chinese, but in some of them Portuguese subtitles are available.

About 400 of their courses offer the possibility of getting a certificate — however you have to pay a fee to obtain the document.

To access the courses, simply register on the platform and then show interest in the courses you want. Access the website here.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

‘G7 will not pay for Russian gas in rubles’, says German economy minister

Robert Habeck called Putin’s decision to only accept payments in rubles unacceptable and called it …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved