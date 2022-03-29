Rio: employees of Comlurb, a cleaning and garbage collection company

The street cleaners of the Municipal Urban Cleaning Company (Comlurb) started a strike on the morning of this Monday (28) after some labor claims, such as salary readjustment and health insurance, were not met by the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro.

Last Wednesday (23), an assembly of employees with the Union of Employees of Cleaning and Conservation Companies of the Municipality of Rio (Siemaco-Rio) decided in favor of the strike. According to Siemaco-Rio, the company was not sensitive to the workers’ proposals.

“Comlurb’s management showed total disregard for the suffering of our category, which has been without salary readjustment for 3 years. The only ‘advance’ it presented at the conciliation hearing held today [nesta segunda-feira] in the Labor Court was to increase the readjustment proposal from 4% to 5%. Nothing else,” says the union in a statement.

Over the weekend, the management of Comlurb reported that it did not agree with the workers because the Regional Labor Court of the 1st Region considered the strike illegal. In the networks, employees remembered other strikes where the demonstration was considered illegal and even so, the category won.

“In 2014, it was illegal and we won. In 2015, it was illegal and we won. In 2022, it doesn’t matter if it’s illegal, because we will win”, said Célio Viana, leader among the workers of Comlurb, adding that “the assembly of the category is sovereign, only she can start and end the strike”.

The union claims for workers a salary replacement of 20% for losses in relation to inflation and a health plan “that meets the category with dignity”.

In social networks, Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) said that “lobbyists” of the health plan Assim are infiltrated in the movement and manipulating employees of Comlurb so that the company returns to provide the service of medical assistance to municipal servers.

“It’s not that the Assim Saúde lobbyists infiltrated the municipality are ‘like this’ again and manipulating Comlurb employees… ‘like this’ this manipulation ends up harming people who don’t even know they are being used ‘like this’! R$ 1.5 million a month is what they paid.

In late 2020, the investigation into the “Bribe HQ” of the government of Mayor Marcelo Crivella (PRB) found that Assim paid BRL 210 million in exchange for a contract with the City of Rio and that the alleged scheme operator next door de Crivella received R$ 1.5 million a month.

Source: BdF Rio de Janeiro

Editing: Eduardo Miranda