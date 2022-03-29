Russia seizes Audemars Piguet watches worth millions in (apparent) retaliation for Swiss sanctions – Observer

You have free access to all the articles of the Observer for being our subscriber.



The Federal Security Service (FSB, ex-KGB) on Tuesday seized millions of euros in Audemars Piguet watches at the company’s premises in Moscow (Russia), in apparent retaliation for Swiss sanctions banning the export of luxury goods, reported Bloomberg, citing the Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag. The publication had access to a confidential memorandum from the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MNE).

Russian authorities alleged customs infringements for the confiscation of the watches – each one can cost more than €840,000. However, the Swiss MNE considered, in the memorandum, the action as being “probably an arbitrary repressive measure in response to sanctions.”

A Ministry spokesman assured Bloomberg that “In the course of Russian sanctions and countermeasures, companies [suíças na Rússia] face numerous uncertainties and regulatory measures. He also safeguarded that the Swiss embassy is in permanent contact with business in Russia, however “individual cases cannot be commented on, also to ensure the safety of employees of these companies”.

Audemars Piguet has not responded to Bloomberg’s requests for statements at the time of publishing this article. The watchmaker – which is one of the three biggest Swiss brands, along with Patek Philippe and Rolex – announced the interruption of exports and retail operations as Switzerland abandoned neutrality, applying sanctions approved by the European Union to Russia. At the end of February, Audemars Piguet closed two stores in Moscow.

The Russian market was the 17th largest for Swiss watch exports in 2021with 260 million Swiss francs (around 255 million euros) in shipments, according to the Swiss Watch Industry Federation.

The invasion of Ukraine has put pressure on companies operating in Russia to make a public decision on whether to continue in that country, however, whether or not to remain depends on several factors, such as the link to complex franchise agreements and the payment of salaries to employees. .