Russian attack hits Mykolaiv local administration building, Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

The main government building in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, was hit and damaged by a missile attack on Tuesday (29), local governor Vitaliy Kim said.
According to the latest rescue services update, 7 people had died and 22 were injured..
Photo shows building destroyed by Russian bombing in Ukraine — Photo: STR / MYKOLAIV STATE ADMINISTRATION / AFP
Rescue teams have evacuated 18 wounded and are continuing to work at the scene, according to an online post from the emergency services.
“They destroyed half the building, they broke into my office,” the governor said.
Authorities searching the interior of a building that was hit by a Russian attack in Mykolaiv – Photo: Handout/via Reuters
Vitaliy Kim commented, in a speech to the Danish parliament that, there is no military interest in Mykolaiv, that the people of the city pose no risk to Russia. “And yet, like all Ukrainians, they were targeted by Russian troops,” he said.
Kim said there was an upside to the attack – it suggested Russia had given up on trying to take over the city.
Russian officials did not comment on the case.
Ukrainian rescuers evacuate people from an administrative building that was attacked in Mykolaiv.