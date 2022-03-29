Russian authorities confiscate Swiss watches

Russian authorities confiscated luxury watches from Swiss manufacturer Audemars Piguet, days after the country abandoned its traditional neutrality to join Western nations in imposing sanctions against Russia after its 34-day invasion of Ukraine.

According to the British network BBC, citing information from the Swiss media, the watches were seized in a shop by security service agents for allegedly violating customs rules.

Audemars Piguet watches can cost more than US$ 921 thousand per piece, the equivalent of R$ 4.3 million. The company did not respond to a BBC request for comment.

According to the Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sontag, the watches were seized by agents working for the Russian security service FSB.

After the raid, the Swiss luxury brand said it had ended its operations in Russia, and its website describes the two stores in the capital as “temporarily closed”.

meeting in turkey

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations held a face-to-face round of negotiations today. Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich — who is selling England’s Chelsea football club over sanctions against Russians — attended the meeting. Despite the dialogue, which takes place in Istanbul, Turkey, there are still records of attacks by Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, in its report today, pointed out that the Russians have been carrying out attacks on points of “fuel storage in order to complicate logistics and create conditions for a humanitarian crisis”. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed an attack that aimed to hit a “large fuel base”. Today, Sergei Shoigu, the Russian minister, said that “in general, the main tasks of the first stage of the operation have been completed”, in reference to the attack on Ukraine’s military structure.