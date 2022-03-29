Samsung announces Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 in Brazil; know prices and colors | Cell phone

Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 are Samsung’s new mid-range phones in Brazil. They were announced this Monday (28) at suggested prices of R$ 1,799 and R$ 1,999, respectively. Both models are available in blue, white, pink and black.

Both smartphones have a quad camera, with a main sensor that reaches 50 megapixels. Storage is 128 GB. According to the brand, the new Galaxy A still have long battery life.

The design of the two handsets is very similar, but the Galaxy A23 has a protruding bezel on the camera that is not seen on the Galaxy A13 brother. The screen is 6.6 inches with Full HD+ resolution and Infinity-V Display technology in both releases. What changes is the 90 Hz refresh rate on the A23 versus 60 Hz on the A13. This makes the more expensive model have smoother system transitions.

The specifications of the Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 draw attention for the photographic set. The rear of the two devices boasts a boldness with four rear cameras: 50 MP main, 5 MP ultra wide, 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro. For selfies, the camera is 8 MP on both devices.

Despite following the same photographic audacity, Samsung indicates superior results on the Galaxy A23 “in any environment” due to the more advanced processor.

Speaking of performance, the Galaxy A13 delivers an Exynos 850 chip from Samsung itself, while the Galaxy A23 is equipped with the eight-core Snapdragon 680 (Qualcomm), manufactured in 6 nanometers. Despite the difference in components, the two deliver 4 GB of RAM for multitasking and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB with a micro SD card.

The battery of both releases has a capacity of 5,000 mAh. Both come with a 15W charger in the box and Samsung reports that the A23 is compatible with 25W equipment, which are sold separately. The company promises long periods away from the outlet with both models.

The two phones have a headphone jack, fingerprint sensor for unlocking and come already equipped with Android 12 and the new One UI 4.1, which is Samsung’s custom interface with additional features. The new Galaxy A does not offer 5G internet.

