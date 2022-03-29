See what Putin’s demands are for a ceasefire in Ukraine

Conditions can be divided into two categories: territorial disputes and internal changes; representatives of the two countries meet this Tuesday

EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV Vladimir Putin does not give up his demands for ceasefire in Ukraine



representatives of Russia and Ukraine meet again this Tuesday, 29, for another round of ceasefire negotiations. So far, four meetings have been held, the last being virtual. For this new meeting, which takes place in Istanbul, Turkey, neither Moscow nor Kiev believe that progress has been made on key issues. So far, the only agreement the two countries have reached is the creation of humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of civilians.

the russian president Vladimir Putin has already informed that it does not give up its demands to end the war. Volodymyr Zelensky, who at first also did not give the arm to twist and was tough in his speeches, has already started to analyze the proposals imposed by the Russian leader to end the “special operation” in Ukraine, which has lasted more than a month. Despite the representatives of the two countries saying that an immediate agreement is complicated because of the existing disagreements, on March 16, the British newspaper “Financial Times” reported that there would already be a draft negotiations between the two countries. Among Putin’s main demands to end the war in Ukraine are:

Recognition of breakaway regions

Donetsk and Luhansk are two pro-Russian breakaway regions within Ukrainian territory. They are known as the People’s Republic of Donetsk (DPR) and People’s Republic of Luhansk (RPL). Together they form the Donbass region, which has been in conflict since 2014, when pro-Moscow separatists seized government buildings. According to the Ukrainian government, both regions are under Russian control and it was there that they managed to enter from Ukraine after Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the two regions on February 21.

Crimea’s withdrawal

THE Crimea is a Ukrainian region that was annexed by Russia in 2014, after Ukraine began to move closer to the West and increased its desire to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Faced with this scenario, Putin began an invasion of the place to take control and make it impossible for this change of dominion over the region to take place. Despite the fact that the Russians have been celebrating Crimea’s independence for eight years — and treating the place as their territory — no other country, not even Ukraine, does this recognition.

Neutral status adoption

Ukraine’s desire to be part of NATO and European Union was the main reason Putin ordered the invasion. To prevent the country from approaching the West and weakening Russian security, the leader wants the neighboring country to adopt a position of neutrality and pledge not to join any alliance. Basically, let it be the same as Switzerland. This demand is one of the closest to being realized, as President Zelensky has already said that Ukraine’s membership of NATO is impossible. “For years, we’ve heard about doors supposedly being open, but we’ve also heard that we can’t get in there. This is true, we must admit it,” he declared during a March 15 interview. Last Sunday, Zelensky said he was ready to make a compromise on neutrality status.

disarmament of the country

As the last country between the West and Russia, Putin feels threatened by Ukraine and its desire to westernize. For that reason, one of his demands for a ceasefire is that the country undergo a disarmament process to ensure that it will not be a threat. This was another of the notes made by the Russian leader that Zelensky pledged to fulfill if they end the war. With that, Ukraine also submits to not host any foreign military bases on its territory. Two more points were imposed by Putin: protection of the Russian language on Ukrainian territory and a process of “denazification”. However, this last condition is seen as an offense by Zelensky, since he is Jewish and has relatives who died in the Holocaust.

Zelensky’s conditions

If on the one hand Putin has his demands, Zelensky will also take theirs to end the war that has lasted more than a month and, according to the United Nations (UN), has left more than 1,100 civilians dead and more than 3.5 million refugees, half of them children. But except for one point, the Ukrainian leader’s conditions are far simpler than those of the Russian. The first of these relates to an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territories. The Kremlin would have already agreed to this, but stressed that it will only leave those spaces it has occupied since February 24, which makes Crimea and Donbass out of the agreement. The second point concerns “strong security guarantees”. Kiev has even proposed to demilitarize, but in return wants guarantees of protection from allies such as U.S, United Kingdom and Turkey.

On Thursday, the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said after attending the NATO summit that Ukraine is reaching an agreement in negotiations with Russia on several aspects. However, negotiating the status of Crimea and Donbass is not on the agenda. “You can say that there are agreements on some issues, whether it’s NATO, disarmament, collective security and the officialdom of the Russian language,” said Erdogan, who gets along well with both countries. “But outside of that is the issue of the status of Crimea and Donbass. And that, of course, may not seem right for Ukraine,” he added. The Turkish president also said that his Ukrainian counterpart’s proposal to submit the negotiated agreements with Russia to a popular referendum seems to him “belonging to a prudent leader”. Erdogan also reiterated that Turkey will remain firm in its position of not recognizing the annexation of Crimea.