Seer who ‘predicted’ 9/11 and pandemic had predictions of Putin as ‘king of the world’

The late clairvoyant Baba Vanga, known for having correctly predicted the death of Princess Diana, the terrorist attack of September 11, 2001 and the covid-19 pandemic, left a peculiar record in an interview conducted in 1979.

The Bulgarian pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin would achieve the status of “lord of the world”. “Everything will melt, as if it were ice, only one remains untouched (…) The glory of Vladimir, the glory of Russia. (…) No one can stop Russia. Everything will be removed by her from the path and not only will be maintained, but will also become the lord of the world”, the seer would have said.

Dead for 25 years, Vangelia Gushterova pointed out, in the records, that “no one can stop Russia”. Furthermore, she mentioned the use of nuclear weapons and the occurrence of a 3rd World War. The records would have been made at a meeting with Russian writer Valentim Sidorov.

Among Baba’s predictions, there is one in which she says that the year 2020 would be especially foggy, with serious risks for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who could suffer an attack, and for Trump, former US President, who could have died or gone deaf from a brain tumor.

Baba began to rise to prominence in 2000, when he “predicted” the sinking of the Russian submarine Kursk. According to her, “Kursk will be covered in water and the whole world will cry for it”. The Russian nuclear submarine sank 12 months after the date allegedly predicted by Vanga, killing everyone on board.

Other predictions of hers have already come true, such as Brexit, England’s exit from the European Union. She died in 1996, aged 85, hired by the Bulgarian government after the success of predictions, and left “premonitions” until the year 5079.