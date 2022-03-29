Shooting at cockfighting ring leaves at least 19 dead

Cockfighting ended in death (Getty)

A shooting killed at least 19 people on Sunday (27) in an attack on a clandestine cockfighting venue in Las Tinajas, in the state of Michoacan, Mexico. According to information in the local press, the region has been suffering from violence and conflicts between drug gangs.

“Nineteen lifeless bodies (16 men and 3 women) with gunshot wounds were found in La Tinajas, in the state of Michoácan,” the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) said.

Other people who were at the scene were injured and had to be taken to hospitals, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. The total number of injured was not reported. An investigation has been launched to clarify what happened.

According to the authorities, the FGE was informed at 10:30 pm local time (1:30 am on Monday, Brasília time) about an attack committed against people who were in the place used for the clandestine event.

On Twitter, the Secretary of Public Security of the State of Michoacán stated that it is trying to find those responsible for the massacre.

“Employees of this Public Security Secretariat carry out patrols with the aim of capturing those responsible for the violent acts recorded in a clandestine Palenque in Zinapécuaro, where there are several wounded and dead,” he wrote.

Revenge of drug dealers

The state of Michoacán and neighboring Guanajuato are among those with the highest rates of violence in Mexico, due to the war between rival groups involved in drug trafficking and other illegal activities, such as the trade in stolen fuel.

In February, an armed group murdered between 11 and 17 people during a wake in the state in February, according to local media. The attack was attributed to disputes between rival groups.

The government was unable to determine the number of deaths in the massacre due to the absence of bodies, but at least 11 people were found at the scene.