STJ validates readjustment by age group of collective health plans

The 2nd section of the STJ validated the adjustment by age group of collective health plans. The collegiate approved the following theses:

a) Applicability of the theses signed in Theme 952/STJ to collective plans, with the exception, as to self-management entities, the inapplicability of the CDC;

b) The best interpretation of the normative statement of art. 3, II, of ANS resolution 63/03, is the one that observes the mathematical meaning of the expression ‘accumulated variation’, referring to the real price increase verified in each interval, and the respective mathematical formula, the simple arithmetic sum of readjustment percentages or the calculation of the average of the percentages applied in all age groups being incorrect.

By majority, it was decided to disaffiliate item (c) of the proposal contained in the rapporteur’s vote, regarding the burden of proof, with ministers Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino, Nancy Andrighi, Raul Araújo and Moura Ribeiro defeated.

STJ validates readjustment by age group in collective health plan.(Image: Freepik)

The question submitted to judgment was: “validity of collective health plan contractual clause that provides for readjustment by age group and the burden of proof of the actuarial basis of this correction”.

In the decision on the allocation, Justice Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino, rapporteur, cited IRDR nº 11, established by the TJ/SP, which registered about 951 cases while it was being processed and highlighted the importance of consolidating an understanding on the subject: “This significant number of stalled processes makes it clear that there is a multiplicity of demands regarding this issue.”

The rapporteur also stressed the relevance of the matter, since on the one hand it involves health care and the principle of human dignity and, on the other hand, the mandatory coverage offered by health plans.

“In addition to the controversy regarding the validity of the readjustment clause by age group in the collective health plan, the issue related to the burden of proving the legitimacy of the actuarial basis of the readjustment, whose inversion, under the terms of article 373 of the Code of Civil Procedure of 2015 (CPC/15), now depends on a specific decision and configures a rule of instruction, not judgment.”