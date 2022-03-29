Stocks Rise as Investors Wait for Ukraine-Russia Talks; Caged and more market affairs today

US futures and European stocks trade higher on Tuesday morning, ahead of yet another round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey.

Ukrainian officials said they would not open any humanitarian corridors on Monday to allow the evacuation of civilians in light of information that suggests Russian forces may be planning an attack on evacuation routes.

Meanwhile, investors are also keeping an eye on the Fed, as more Wall Street banks bet on half-point increases after Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that more aggressive hikes are possible.

On the economic agenda, markets are awaiting the release of US consumer confidence and home prices data.

Here, the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) confirmed the appointment of Adriano Pires to the presidency of Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), in place of Joaquim Silva e Luna, after weeks of frying the president of the state-owned company since the soaring prices of fuels with the war in Ukraine.

In terms of indicators, investors await the release of data from Caged, with a Refinitiv consensus of creating 210,000 jobs in February.

Regarding the corporate results season, today there are the release of balance sheets of important companies, such as Cemig (CMIG4), Copasa (CSMG3), Bradespar (BRAP4) and Rede D’Or (RDOR3).

1. World Scholarships

U.S

US futures indexes operate slightly higher this Tuesday morning (29), awaiting consumer confidence data and a great week for economic data.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.32%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.31%

Nasdaq Future (US), +0.26%

Asia

Asian markets mostly closed in positive territory, with a highlight of the 1.12% rise in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, driven by casino and technology stocks. Among the biggest gainers was JD Health, which rose more than 16% after announcing on Monday it would carry out a share buyback of up to 3 billion Hong Kong dollars over a 24-month period.

On the other hand, the Shanghai index fell following the lockdown in the city with the increase in coronavirus cases.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.33%

Nikkei (Japan), +1.10%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +1.12%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.42%

Europe

European markets rally as investors remain focused on developments in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Face-to-face talks between the two sides are expected to continue this week, with delegations from both countries traveling to Turkey when talks resume on Tuesday.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.89%

DAX (Germany), +1.35%

CAC 40 (France), +1.65%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +1.62%

commodities

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, reversing some of the previous day’s losses, as Ukraine and Russia head towards peace talks and fears of a drop in fuel demand in China following the closure of the Shanghai financial center. to contain an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Russians and Ukrainians are due to gather in Istanbul today for their first peace talks in more than two weeks. Sanctions imposed on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine have slashed oil supplies and earlier this month pushed prices to 14-year highs.

WTI Oil, +0.86%, at $106.82 a barrel

Brent crude, up 1.17% at $113.80 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 0.52% to 867.50 yuan, equivalent to US$136.14

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +1.19% to $47,583.97 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

Tuesday begins with a consumer confidence index in Germany, still counting on Caged in Brazil (9:30 am), with an expectation of creating 210 thousand jobs, according to analysts heard by Reuters.

In the US, there are job offers from JOLTs (12:00 pm) and the change in API oil inventories (5:30 pm). In Japan, retail data (20:50).

Brazil

8:00 am: FGV releases March industry survey

9:30 am: Caged – February formal employment generation

USA

10:00: Speech by John Williams of the San Francisco Fed, member of the Fomc

11am: March Consumer Confidence

12pm: February job offers (JOLTs)

17:30: Change in oil stock – API

3. Focus on fuel prices

With an eye on the next elections and dissatisfied with the fuel price readjustments promoted by Petrobras, President Jair Bolsonaro chose yesterday (28) not to reappoint the current president of Petrobras, General Joaquim Silva e Luna to the position of CEO, and to appoint him to and consultant Adriano Pires, an energy specialist.

The concern of Bolsonaro and allies is that inflation pressured by soaring fuels will lower the government’s approval rating and thus reduce his chances of reelection.

Amid the change in command of the state-owned company, former president Lula debated this Tuesday the impacts of fuel prices and the future of Petrobras, in an event in Rio with online transmission, reported the Unique Federation of Oil Workers (FUP).

Lula has been saying that he is against the oil company’s current pricing policy, which follows international market prices.

Education Minister asks for resignation and opposition wants CPI

The Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, resigned yesterday afternoon. The decision was taken on suspicion that Ribeiro would have favored evangelical pastors in the distribution of resources from the ministry. In a letter attributed to the minister, he says that he made the decision in order to ensure that there is no uncertainty about his conduct and that of the Federal Government.

The Leader of the opposition in the Senate, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said that a request for the opening of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of Mec will be filed.

Bolsonaro orders PL to withdraw action against Lollapalooza festival

President Jair Bolsonaro asked the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, that the party withdraw the action against the Lollapalooza festival, which imposed a fine if artists repeated criticism of him and praised Lula during the shows, according to a report by Folha de S. Paulo. .

The request of the PL to the TSE was made after the singer Pablo Vittar raised a flag with the image of Lula when he passed in the middle of the public. The PL’s action was considered a disaster, as the president could no longer support his speech on freedom of expression, if he supported the ban on criticizing artists of the government.

4. Covid

Last Monday (28), Brazil recorded 86 deaths and 10,709 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 236, a decrease of 39% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 29,718, which represents a drop of 28% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

It reached 160,074,934 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 74.51% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 175,407,232 people, which represents 81.65% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 75,691,488 people, or 35.23% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

This Tuesday (29), Cemig (CMIG4), Copasa (CSMG3), Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3), Allied (ALLD3), Boa Safra (SOJA3), Bradespar (BRAP4), General Shopping (GSHP3), Getninja (NINJ3) ), Helbor (HBOR3), Méliuz (CASH3), Oncoclínicas (ONCO3), Qualicorp (QUAL3), Rede D’or (RDOR3), Traders Club (TRAD3) and Tupy (TUPY3) release results after the market closes.

D’Or Network (RDOR3)

The board of directors of Rede D’Or (RDOR3) approved the distribution of BRL 194.3 million in interest on equity (JCP), which represents a gross amount of BRL 0.09846620213 per common share of the company.

Shareholders holding shares on March 31 will be entitled to the dividends and the shares will be traded ex-JCP on April 1. Payment will be made on April 12.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4)

The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) confirmed the appointment of Adriano Pires as president of the state-owned company, replacing Silva e Luna.

The MME also confirmed the appointment of Rodolfo Landim as president of the state-owned company’s board.

The nominees will be submitted for approval by the shareholders’ meeting on April 13th.

Heringer Fertilizers ( FHER3 )

Fertilizantes Heringer (FHER3) recorded net income of R$428.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, which represents an increase of 835.6% compared to the same quarter of 2020.

Bradespar (BRAP4)

Bradespar (BRAP4) recorded net income of R$2.960 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), which represents a growth of 808.6% compared to the same quarter of 2020.

BRF (BRFS3) and Marfrig (MRFG3)

BRF approved this Monday the appointment of Marfrig’s controller, Marcos Molina, as the new chairman of the board of directors, in a move that expands the beef slaughterhouse’s influence over the management of the poultry and pork company.

Marfrig is currently BRF’s largest shareholder and has previously stated that it wanted to appoint its own members of the board of directors after having acquired a 33.25% stake.

Minerva (BEEF3) and Ambipar (AMBP3)

Minerva (BEEF3) celebrated this Monday (28) a Memorandum of Understanding with Biofílica Ambipar.

The agreement aims to establish the main terms and conditions for a partnership between Minerva and Biofílica in the development of carbon projects in the agribusiness chain throughout South America, with the exception of Brazil and Peru.

Nations (LCAM3)

Unidas’ board of directors (LCAM3) approved the issuance of simple, non-convertible debentures, in 2 series, in the amount of R$ 1 billion.

