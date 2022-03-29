Taylor Hawkins: Remember other musicians who died on tour around the world

The world was shocked by the death of taylor hawkinsdrummer of Foo Fighters who died in a hotel in Bogotá, Colombia. The rhythmist of the band that would play in Brazil is added to the list of singers who died during tours around the world.

We decided to remember here some of the tragic deaths that occurred in the music world during travel. Between Brazilians and international artists, here we remember the life and legacy of these amazing artists who left us during their tours.

1. Taylor Hawkins

Taylor Hawkins passed away on Friday (25), after combining a drug cocktail involving alcohol, antidepressants, anxiolytics and opiates at a hotel in Bogotá, Colombia. He integrated the Foo Fighters since the band’s first record, “The Color And The Shape”, and was known for his upbeat and humorous style during the rock band’s performances.

And for your memory, a rare video of Taylor singing! On this recording, he performs Led Zeppelin’s “Rock N Roll” alongside Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones during the iconic Foo Fighters concert at Wembley:

2. “The Day Music Died”

“The day the music died” is the name given to the plane crash that killed Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and JP “The Big Bopper” Richardson.

On February 3, 1959, they were traveling to perform at The Winter Dance Party. Buddy Holly was one of the leading names in emerging rock ‘n’ roll at the time. Ritchie Valens is the composer and performer of the song “La Bamba”, a hit all over the planet earth. The accident was one of the first worldwide tragedies involving artists and was immortalized in the song “American Pie” by Don McLean:

3. Chet Baker

Chet Baker is one of the main names in the history of jazz. The singer and trumpeter known for music classics like “I Get Along Without You Very Well” and “My Funny Valentine” had a renowned intimate style and a unique embouchure because of his broken teeth, which made his trumpet have a unique timbre.

In 1988, Chet was touring Amsterdam, Netherlands. Baker used cocaine and heroin and ended up falling off a balcony at his hotel and passed away, leaving a huge legacy for jazz history.

4. Otis Redding

Otis Redding was the defining voice of soul and rock in the 1960s. He transformed the extremely romantic sound with the driving force of incredible timbre. Bringing together gospel influences with the newest happenings in the studios. Redding owned classics like “I Can’t Get No (Satisfaction)”, a cover of the Rolling Stones, “Try A Little Tenderness” and “Sittin On The Dock of The Bay”.

In December 1967, the plane that carried him to perform in Wisconsin, United States. Ottis Redding was just 26 years old. The year of his death was marked by the musician’s participation in “Monterey Pop”, considered the father of all major festivals (including Woodstock). Redding gave one of the most memorable performances in soul history:

5. Killer Castors

On March 2, 1996, the Killer Castors died in one of the best-known aerial tragedies in Brazilian history. The band, which exploded and dominated radio and television in the country, died after the Learjet 25D prefix PT-LSD crashed in Serra da Cantareira, in São Paulo.

Mamonas Assassinas was on a plane bound for Brasília airport and from there it would go to Portugal. It would be the band’s first international performance, but the dream was interrupted that day.

Check out a video of Mamonas performing on Faustão’s program, in 1995:

6. Marília Mendonça

Last year, Brazil mourned the death of Marília Mendonça, the queen of the sertanejo.

She died after a breakdown in her plane that was heading to Caratinga (MG), where the singer and queen of suffering would make a presentation on Friday night, November 5th. At around 4:30 pm, Marília’s aircraft crashed and Brazil lost the biggest name of feminejo in the country. Marília was only 26 years old:

