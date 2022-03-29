Those who had covid are likely to develop 20 health problems

A study published in the journal Nature Medicine indicated that people who have recovered from Covid-19 are more likely to suffer from 20 health problems.

According to the study, even those who did not need to be hospitalized are more likely to develop diseases, which can appear within a year.

Scientists came to that conclusion by analyzing data from more than 11 million Americans, including 154,000 infected with the coronavirus.

Study finds common health problems that can appear in the long term in those who had covid

According to the analysis, people with covid have a 72% higher risk of heart failure after 12 months. And in every 1,000 people, about 45 develop one of these 20 diseases, scientists warn.

See below the list of diseases that covid-19 can trigger:

stroke;

Transient ischemic attack;

Atrial fibrillation;

Sinus tachycardia;

Sinus bradycardia;

Ventricular arrhythmia;

Arrhythmia;

Pericarditis;

Myocarditis;

Acute coronary heart disease;

Myocardial infarction;

Ischemic heart disease;

Angina (chest pain);

Cardiac insufficiency;

Non-ischemic heart disease;

cardiac arrest;

cardiogenic shock;

Pulmonary embolism;

Deep vein thrombosis;

Superficial venous thrombosis.

People with Covid have a 72% higher risk of heart failure after 12 months

Recently, a group of scientists found new evidence demonstrating a link between Covid-19 and diabetes. The study, which involved 35,865 people, revealed that those who were infected with the coronavirus were 28% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes.