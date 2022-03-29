Ukrainian ministry calls for criminalization of use of “Z” symbol

support the 247

Brazil Agency – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on all states on Tuesday (29) to criminalize the use of the letter “Z”, a symbol used worldwide in support of the Russian invasion. The appeal comes a day after Germany announced that displaying the letter “Z” in support of Russian aggression could incur a legal charge.

“I call on all states to criminalize the use of the ‘Z’ symbol as a form of public support for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter. bombed, thousands of Ukrainians murdered. Public support for this barbarism must be banned,” he added.

This Monday (28), Germany also announced that the public display of the letter “Z”, in support of Russia’s war in Ukraine, could be the subject of a lawsuit, similar to what happens in Bavaria and Lower Saxony, which also declared that they would punish these manifestations.

“The letter Z is obviously not prohibited, but its use can, in specific cases, support Russian aggression,” said a spokesman for the German Interior Ministry, quoted by Reuters.

“Russian aggression in Ukraine is a criminal act and anyone who publicly approves of this war can also become liable to prosecution,” the spokesman added. He added that federal security authorities are monitoring the situation and that the Ministry “welcomes the announcement of several states that will examine individual cases” in which the display of the letter Z could represent support for the war.

Meaning

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, the letter “Z”, which does not exist in the Russian Cyrillic alphabet, has been used as a symbol of support for the country’s Armed Forces fighting in neighboring Ukraine.

The letter “Z” began to be seen as a mark on Russian military vehicles participating in the conflict and was later adopted by Russians who support the war, prominently on pro-Kremlin flags and rallies. The lyrics are now internationally recognized as a symbol of support for the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

The most mediatic case involves the Russian athlete Ivan Kuliak, who faces disciplinary proceedings from the International Gymnastics Federation for having displayed the “Z” on the podium in Qatar, to receive the bronze medal, alongside Illia Kovtun, a Ukrainian athlete. who received the gold medal.

There are several theories for the meaning of the letter “Z”. In the beginning, it was a way of identifying Russian vehicles on the ground and, as they would be inside a square, it would mean where they came from. The letter “Z” was also seen emblazoned on Russian military equipment alongside other letters, including the “V” and “O”, which raised suspicions that they stood for the initials of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky.

Others assert that the symbol “Z” stands for za pobeduor “for victory”, a theory that appears to be supported by the Russian Department of Defense.



