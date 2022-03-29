UNA-SUS/UFMG launches 8 new offers – News

Enrollments are now open for eight courses offered by the Federal University of Minas Gerais, an institution that is part of the UNA-SUS Network (UNA-SUS/UFMG). The qualifications cover topics such as women’s health, malaria, cardiovascular workup, rural medicine, healthy eating, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and care for people with multimorbidity and polydrugs.

The courses are free, free and start immediately. Hours vary depending on the topic and fit into the most diverse routines and schedules. Enrollments can be made until November 28, 2022.

For them: comprehensive health care for women in situations of violence

The course aims to prepare primary care professionals for the care of women in vulnerable situations. For this, the content approaches from the main theoretical-methodological bases necessary to approach violence in general and, in particular, violence against women; as well as the history of social movements in Brazil and their impact on society; and, finally, the relevant legislation in cases of aggression against women.

The offer also includes the use of educational resources that involve 3D modeling and graphic animation to assist in the assimilation of some concepts.

Workload: 60h

Cardiovascular workup in Primary Care

The course addresses cardiovascular medical workup with a focus on assisting the person in primary health care services. Based on a semiotechnical review of the cardiovascular system and based on anamnesis and physical examination, training leads and supports clinical reasoning for the investigation and assessment of the most epidemiologically common and frequent cardiovascular signs and symptoms. It is organized into four units: systemic arterial hypertension; syncope; Chest pain; and, heart failure.

Workload: 60h

Malaria in Primary Care

The objective of this course is to systematize and expand the knowledge of higher education health professionals who work in primary care in endemic and non-endemic regions for malaria in Brazil. In this way, it is expected that they can contribute to the reduction of malaria morbidity and mortality through timely diagnosis and adequate treatment.

Workload: 60h

Rural Medicine

The course addresses the cultural and health reality of rural communities, such as the organization, flows and resources available in the health care network in rural reality. In addition to the most relevant conditions in Primary Health Care in rural areas, snakebites, tetanus and rabies prophylaxis in the rural environment, pesticide poisoning, tool accidents and eye trauma stand out.

The offer includes the use of video lessons and infographics, as well as clinical cases in the format of clinical decisions, presented in stages with the aim of developing the ability to make a diagnosis and propose conduct in the most relevant conditions in rural areas of Brazil. .

Workload: 45h

Promotion of Adequate and Healthy Food in Primary Care – PAAS

The course addresses the Brazilian food and nutritional scenario, the classification of foods adopted by the Food Guide for the Brazilian Population, as well as theoretical and reflective aspects for the planning and execution of more effective collective actions of PAAS, considering the individual, the territory and the community.

The objective of the course is to meet the demand of professionals who seek qualification directed to collective actions to promote adequate and healthy food in the Unified Health System (SUS), but also to dynamically contribute to the planning and development of collective actions. in everyday practices.

Workload: 30h

Infectious diseases in Primary Health Care

Divided into three units, the course broadly addresses the main surveillance and control measures for infectious diseases, as well as clinical management. The first unit brings Surveillance in Primary Health Care and information systems; the second refers to Surveillance of selected diseases, such as dengue, tuberculosis, AIDS, influenza and malaria; and the last unit deals with the clinical approach to infectious diseases, such as flu syndrome, viral hepatitis, among other topics.

Although conceived to train medical professionals, within the perspective of primary care, with special emphasis on service flows and work processes, the offer is open to other interested parties from other professional categories.

Workload: 60h

Ophthalmology in Primary Health Care

The objective of the course is to expand the capacity for clinical and ophthalmological resolution in Primary Health Care, to present guidelines for the organization of the service and the professional work process, as well as to point out procedures for referring the patient to secondary and tertiary levels of ophthalmological care.

Workload: 60h

Care of the Person with Multimorbidity and Polydrugs

The course seeks to qualify physicians to identify, evaluate and organize the health service for the care and care of people with multimorbidity and polymedication.

The idea is to offer health professionals tools and subsidies that facilitate the development of clinical skills focused on the identification, evaluation and definition of unique care plans for people with multimorbidity, considering the characteristics of Primary Health Care services: teamwork; health actions appropriate to the care of people with multimorbidity; resources that help the evaluation of polypharmacy regarding the risk of drug interactions and parameters for the deprescription process.

To this end, the content was divided into three units that deal, respectively: with the organization of work flows and processes; clinical management and comprehensive care for people with multimorbidity; and care for the person with polypharmacy.

Workload: 45h

