Understand which foods make it difficult to absorb nutrients

Many foods, no matter how healthy and beneficial to metabolism when consumed with others, can interfere with the absorption of their nutrients. In this way, knowing which foods are consumed together are better metabolized, it becomes essential to make the right combinations and provide better health to the body.

What is food bioavailability?

Bioavailability is related to the amount of nutrients that our body is able to absorb and use in the best way.

It is known that the human body cannot absorb all the nutrients ingested in food. That is, part of what is consumed is eliminated by the body. There are several factors that interfere with nutritional absorption, among them we can highlight:

The type of food;

The person’s metabolic state;

The way of cooking;

Whether or not the person uses medication; and

The intake of other foods.

Combinations that make nutrient absorption difficult

Iron-rich foods versus calcium-rich foods

These are food groups that compete with each other for absorption. They have the same intestinal receptors, so they have lower bioavailability.

There are people who love an arugula salad with cheese, however, because cheese contains calcium and arugula is a source of iron, it causes difficulty in absorbing micronutrients.

Calcium versus Xanthines

Xanthines are elements formed by the combination of caffeine, theophylline and theobromine, which make calcium absorption difficult. It is clear that the classic café au lait is not a combination in which we will be able to fully benefit from the nutrients.

Another common but unsuitable mixture is milk chocolate, as chocolate contains theobromine which is not bioavailable with calcium. And drinking milk with tea that has theophylline is not ideal.

zinc versus copper

Consuming foods rich in zinc such as beef together with foods rich in copper such as liver, for example, is not interesting. Foods with excess zinc cause the potential for iron absorption to decrease.

This is because zinc has better synthesis of a protein with more affinity to associate with copper, which blocks absorption.

Iron versus Zinc

Eating iron-rich foods along with zinc-rich foods influences the bioavailability of these micronutrients as they compete with each other for absorption. Therefore, eating beans, which have iron, along with eggs, which are a source of zinc, is not as beneficial as we thought.

Vitamin C vs Copper

Consuming too much vitamin C decreases the absorption potential of copper, as vitamin C helps eliminate copper from the body. Consequently, consuming oilseeds together with an orange juice, for example, does not make the copper present in oilseeds with the potential to be absorbed by metabolism.

Tannins, Polyphenols versus Iron, Zinc, Copper

Foods rich in tannins decrease the absorption of iron, zinc and copper. Therefore, drinking wine accompanied by meat, eggs or legumes is not ideal, because it affects the absorption of minerals.