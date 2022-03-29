US to Send Six Planes to Germany to Block Enemy Radars | World

The United States will send six planes to Germany to block enemy radars, the US Armed Forces said on Monday (28).

The aim is to improve the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) defense capabilities in eastern Europe.

The planes are of the EA-18G Growler model. the aircraft no are being sent to be used against Russian forces in Ukraine, said Armed Forces spokesman John Kirby.

Kirby said the planes were expected on Monday at Spangdahlem Air Force Base in western Germany from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington state.

‘If they touch NATO countries, we will respond’, says US president

Sensors to avoid enemy radars

The spokesman said the planes, a modified version of the F/A-18, use sensors to interfere with the operation of enemy radars and air defense systems.

The planes will be accompanied by the deployment of 240 US Navy personnel to Germany, the spokesman added.

The White House plans to allocate $6.9 billion to help Ukraine fend off Russian invasion and support NATO member states, according to its budget proposal unveiled on Monday.

The United States has stepped up assistance to Ukraine after the Russian invasion, including security assistance and humanitarian assistance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on NATO countries to send more weapons to Ukraine, such as advanced fighter jets, missile defense systems, tanks, armored vehicles and missiles.

Washington, however, has so far ruled out sending planes and weapons with great offensive potential to Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden has said he doesn’t want to cross the line into what he says could turn into “World War III”, the confrontation between a nuclear-armed Russia and NATO.