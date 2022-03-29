“We haven’t slept a whole night in six years”, says couple who have three disabled children – Revista Crescer

+



A couple caring for three disabled children said they hadn’t slept a full night in six years. Two of the children of Amanda Crawford, 32, and Colin Craig, 30, from Scotland, have rare diseases and the third is showing symptoms.

+ “It’s an eternal struggle, not because of them, but for them”, says mother of triplets with cerebral palsy

In a moving statement to the Daily Record, the couple said they sleep an average of 20 to 28 hours a week — that is, no more than 4 hours a night. According to them, it’s usually naps between cares when Chance, 6, CJ, 4, and Brooke, 2, are sleeping. “Sleep deprivation is a killer for us,” Amanda said.

Amanda and Colin with their three children (Photo: Playback/Mirror)

The mother says that since their firstborn, Chance, was born, she and her husband have been up all night. And once they were able to adjust the treatment for his rare type IX glycogen storage disease, they had to regroup to give him specialized foods. According to the parents, the boy needs to be fed every two hours between 5 or 6 am until 1 am, and a short delay can make him sick. CJ, on the other hand, has idiopathic ketotic hypoglycemia, and her younger sister is already having similar symptoms.

All three children are now on strict diets to keep them healthy. Amada said she had to give up her career as a journalist and Colin struggles to deal with her work. In tears, she said, “We can’t live like this. This is not life. I’m exhausted, absolutely exhausted. I don’t want to do that anymore.” On assisting the family, Renfrewshire Council said, “We continue to engage with the family in the support they receive.”

Risks of sleep deprivation

Going without sleep can have consequences ranging from mood swings to psychosis. The general recommendation of world health agencies is 8 to 10 hours of sleep daily, but Brazilians rest, on average, only 6.4 hours a day, according to the Brazilian Sleep Association. And the situation is even more worrying for parents of newborns: some report sleeping only 2 hours a night.

According to Agência Einstein, a person who has gone 18 hours without sleep becomes slower and has impaired reflexes. The effect is similar to being intoxicated (equivalent to 0.05% blood alcohol concentration). When the period of sleep deprivation is 24 hours, the effect can be compared to a blood alcohol level of 0.10%, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). ). Psychiatrist Adiel Rios explains that the chronic lack of rest still favors fatigue, premature aging, a drop in immunity and drowsiness during the day, in addition to an increased risk of developing chronic diseases, such as psychiatric and cardiovascular disorders.

Tips to improve baby sleep

Amanda and Colin’s case is special, as they are three children with disabilities. However, sleep deprivation is not uncommon for couples who have just had children. But how to survive this if the child sleeps for a short time and then wakes up? First, it is necessary to understand that falling asleep and waking up are not under your control. What can you change? The way you look at the situation. Setting a routine is key to helping your child learn to sleep through the night. But take it easy, remember that during the first few months, your baby’s sleep schedule will still be largely dictated by your feeding pattern (that’s because, often, your baby wakes up to feed).

However, as he grows, he will space out the intervals between feedings, and from there, you can establish a routine. So, pay attention to naps during the day (usually one at each period), which should be short and not too close to the end of the afternoon, so as not to disturb nighttime sleep. Keep the environment clear, with the usual sounds and movements of the house. At night, leave the soft lighting and calm environment for the baby to differentiate between the times and avoid overstimulation at least 1 hour before bedtime. It is advisable that you follow a daily ritual so that your child associates the night with bedtime. For example:

– Wear comfortable pajamas. Avoid wrapping the baby more than necessary. If he feels hot, he will be weepy and irritable. Remember: inside the room, your child feels as hot or cold as you do;

– Feed him calmly and calmly;

– Read a book or sing a lullaby;

– Dim the lighting;

– Put him in his crib and kiss him good night.

Gradually, with patience and tranquility, incorporate this ritual into your child’s routine. With constant habits soon, he’ll soon have a great night’s sleep, and so will you.