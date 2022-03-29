What is alopecia: understand a disease that causes hair loss – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Comments about the alopecia of actress Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars generated controversy and interest in the disease (Photo: Reproduction Instagram)

Permanent hair loss from the scalp, sudden hair loss that starts with one or more circular bald areas… a physical assault by Will Smith, but also shed light on the matter.

But what is the condition anyway? Alopecia belongs to a group of different diseases that cause hair loss and is a slightly more common disorder in women.

Among the different types of alopecia, the most famous are androgenetic and areata. The first is the famous baldness, which can manifest itself independently of adulthood — but from adolescence onwards.

“There are patients who start at 14 or 15 years old, while others at 60, regardless of gender. It varies according to the genetic context. Luann Lobo, dermatologist specializing in clinical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. The cause is varied and is linked from genetic to hormonal predispositions.

Alopecia areata has an autoimmune background. “The patient has to be born with a genetic predisposition and, throughout life, you can have an emotional trigger, such as psychosomatic changes, physical trauma and infections”, he adds. It usually happens before the age of 30, which does not mean that a person at 50 cannot develop this condition. Also, areata can be linked to stress and is not hereditary.

However, the type that most affects women is called telogenic effluvium. “A reversible condition in which the hair falls out after a stressful experience for the body, which may be after an infection, such as covid, due to low iron and other vitamins,” he says. Jurandir Alabarce Carrascosa Juniorsurgeon and director of Mais Cabello, a center specializing in hair treatments in São Paulo.

Contrary to what is usually widespread, there is a tendency for alopecia to be more common in women than in men. “The statistics vary and depend on the country in which the study was carried out, and the population sample selected, but, in general, there is an indication that the incidence in men and women is equal”, analyzes Luann Lôbo. “Others show that it is more frequent in women”, she adds.

Diagnosis

The diagnosis is made in different ways. “We have trichoscopy (examination of the hair with a dermatoscope), which, linked to the clinical medical examination, offers more details”, reveals Jurandir Alabarce Carrascosa Junior. “In addition to the scalp biopsy, for greater accuracy of the characteristics of the autoimmune disease, and the genetic test, which allows us to be more assertive in the treatment.”

The disease, experts explain, can affect different regions of the body, at different levels. “All over the scalp or a part of it, as well as the rest of the body.” Regardless of the scope, the psychosomatic impact is a commonly expressed point.

“It can be a pretty big trigger. Sometimes the patient arrives at the office with a psychosomatic issue or this status develops as the disease gets stronger”, says the doctor, who emphasizes that the work is done with interdisciplinary teams, with psychiatrists, psychologists and other professionals.

Treatment

The treatments, explains Luann Lôbo, alternate according to the patient’s condition. “In more intense and rapid cases, we enter through the oral route, with immunosuppressants and corticosteroids, for example. In others, lighter, only with topical treatment.”

Journalist Laura Bergamo was 8 months old when all the hair on her body fell out (Photo: Bianca Inglesis)

The journalist Laura Bergamo, 33, had only a short time to live when her hair fell out. “I had thin eyebrows and baby hair. At 8 months, I had chickenpox and a urinary tract infection. I lost all body hair and after a few years, the eyebrow and eyelashes came back,” he recalls.

In her memory, Laura, who has alopecia areata, has never had hair. The journalist never resorted to wigs, but she underwent several treatments – from those with scientific evidence to those more involved in popular culture. “I used aloe vera, drank tea and went to many specialists. I took horrible medicine, went to a trichologist (hair specialist), had lasers and used special shampoos.” At the age of 14, she chose to stop and communicated the decision to her uncles, with whom she lived.

“In my case, it was more the expectation of the other to see me with hair than my own. I decided to stop the treatment. I had already done a lot: 14 years of nurturing the expectation of something that doesn’t come”, says Laura. “I’m like that and it’s over. Because it is autoimmune, the body understands that hair is a threat, something invasive.”

“Wash your head and get new”

Laura Bergamo on alopecia: I know I generate curiosity (Photo: Bianca Inglesis)

For Laura, dealing with the issue was a “process”, as she puts it. “I was a kid in the 90s and people were even less informed. Many times they thought I had cancer or that I had shaved my head for style”, highlights the journalist, who says that the condition, even today, is not widely known – especially among women.

“I know I generate curiosity. Once I was on the street and a girl asked me if I had alopecia and I said yes! I was super happy because she was able to identify it, which is a rare thing.”

As a child, the journalist recalls that the school where she studied, from 5 to 17 years old, was receptive and that her colleagues and teachers were aware of the situation. However, it wasn’t enough to protect him from aggression. “Other kids called me ET and other pretty grotesque things, but school was still a bubble and, to top it off, I had a friend who would ‘beat me’ if anyone said anything. My sister too.”

As a teenager, the scenario got complicated. While Laura was Laura, the expectations of her surroundings about her appearance, especially that of a girl in transition to adulthood, was different. “Then everything came: the demand to have hair and be beautiful. I felt very inferior and wondered if one day someone would feel desire for me. I was not the standard. Whoever said I was beautiful was an adult, not someone my age. ”, he recalls.

But that’s not why he hid his head. “I always understood that I would be loved for who I am. I came to understand how beautiful she was in college, at 18, in that discovery phase, of going out and meeting people.” Despite the stigma, Laura says she was always safe. “But with time came self-esteem. Today, at 33, there is no one to take me down. People look at me a lot and it’s very common to say that I’m pretty; and I always answer: I am.”

The journalist claims that her aunt was important in building this security. “I lost my mother at 5 and moved in with them. She was very vital in this matter because she said I was perfect, I just didn’t have hair, “she says.” Being beyond the standard bothers me, people think I have to wear a wig, when I don’t want to. I love being like this: washing my head and looking new.”

“Those who don’t have don’t see themselves in this pain”

Regarding the comment about the body of actress Jada Pinkett Smith, made on one of the most public stages in the world, Laura is categorical: “There is a joke that is not a joke.” The journalist has already created her defense, built brick by brick over the last 33 years. “But if it’s someone who just started having it, who just a few years ago lost his hair, it’s dangerous; you don’t know what she’s feeling,” she opines.

“Just because she’s famous and rich doesn’t mean she’s having a good time. I’ve seen a lot of justification that he’s a comedian, but what’s the line between comedy and respect?” he asks. “People deal with an internal issue of ours, which has already caused a lot of pain, as a joke. Will Smith’s reaction, whether exaggerated or not, I see as a bucket overflowing, “she opines.” I don’t want to hear another joke about it; It is a disease and it causes pain.”

However, to this day, “jokes” are made for Laura. “I might laugh, but it’s not funny. Those who don’t have it don’t see themselves in that pain”, shares the journalist.

